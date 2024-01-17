Significant addition to affordable housing is coming to Colorado Springs

TechCrunch

Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to less than 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.