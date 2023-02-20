Significant coast-to-coast storm to impact millions across US with heavy snow, ice
A significant, disruptive coast-to-coast storm is going to impact millions of Americans this week, with heavy snow, ice, flooding, and severe weather all possible.
A significant, disruptive coast-to-coast storm is going to impact millions of Americans this week, with heavy snow, ice, flooding, and severe weather all possible.
A cross-country storm that will bring heavy snow and ice to the northern tier will bring the threat of heavy rain, flooding and severe weather to the South this week.
The FOX Forecast Canter is tracking a significant, long-duration coast-to-coast storm that will sweep across the country this week bringing heavy snow, ice, flooding rain and severe weather to millions of Americans.
Start your day with the latest weather news – Millions of Americans will be threatened by heavy snow, ice, flooding and severe weather as a powerful winter storm traverses across the U.S. this week.
Wisconsinites can expect this storm to be "highly impactful with many facets," according to the National Weather Service.
The West is gearing up for heavy snow and very cold temperatures. The NWS already issued winter weather alerts for the area. Snow levels could be as low as 1,000 feet. The California coast is in for a soaking.
The Ant-Man 3 director thinks Scott Lang's daughter Cassie has proved she has what it takes to be a Young Avenger.
The alligator was pulled from a lake in Prospect Park in Brooklyn and was brought to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation.
President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to the country. Photo: Associated Press
What does summer 2023 weather look like on Cape Cod? We look at what experts think is coming our way.
Milwaukee hasn't hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1977. That could change soon if the league accepts the Bucks' planned bid for the showcase event.
Richard Belzer, beloved stand-up comic and actor who delighted fans for decades as detective John Munch on multiple crime dramas, has died at 78.
You don't build mega-casinos like the ones found up and down the Las Vegas Strip by losing money. Slot machines, however, might be the game the consumers understand the least. First, it's important to know that Caesars Entertainment , MGM Resorts International , Wynn Resorts , and other Las Vegas casino operators have some say over slot payouts, but are also heavily regulated.
“It’s about boosting their brand.”
It’s lightweight, flattering, and perfect to wear on the plane.
The Steelers are hiring Aaron Curry from the Seahawks’ staff as the linebackers coach, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reports. Pittsburgh lost linebackers coach Brian Flores to the Vikings after he accepted the defensive coordinator job. Curry served last season as assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach in Seattle. He joined the Seahawks in 2019 as a [more]
The Chicago White Sox announced Saturday that six of their Cactus League games will air on NBC Sports Chicago, including their opener against the San Diego Padres.
The third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" debuted on Paramount+, with new episodes to be released every Thursday. Variety senior TV reporter Joe Otterson joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the first episode and streaming's recent success. (Paramount+ is owned by CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global.)
With China back in the equation, the company anticipates "tremendous" growth opportunities.
Elvis Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, likely filling the team's hole at second base. The contract includes a $1 million assignment bonus if Andrus is traded. The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.