‘Significant development’ to be announced in Jared Bridegan murder investigation

Authorities are set to announce a “significant development” in the investigation into the February 2022 murder of St. Johns County father of four Jared Bridegan.

The development will be announced at 12:30 p.m. by the State Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins and Bexley to dinner. The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at his ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in the one-way road.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said in January the “tire was purposely placed there to make him stop.”

In January, authorities announced that an arrest had been made in connection to Bridegan’s murder.

Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Conspiracy to commit murder - Nelson said investigators know Tenon didn’t act alone in the crime

Accessory after the fact to a capital felony

Child abuse - Because Bridegan’s then-2-year-old daughter Bexley was directly in harm’s way during the shooting, Nelson said

Second-degree murder

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Tenon did not act alone in the crime and his arrest warrant would be sealed until a later date.

