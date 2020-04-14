With Significant Increases In Card Processing Fees, BlueSnap Shares Tips To Avoiding Costly Mistakes With Cross-Border Payments

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 18 months, there have been significant increases in card processing fees. They disproportionately affect companies that sell their goods and services across international borders.

In light of the increase of these fees and in preparation for future ones, the BlueSnap team is offering merchants information on how these cross-border interchange fees work, how they affect your company, and how you can avoid these fees and lessen the impact these costs have on your business.

How do cross-border interchange fees work?

Whenever someone buys your goods or services using a card, you pay a card processing fee. The majority of the fee, which varies by type of cards, is the interchange fee. You may not realize there may be up to 1% additional cost for a cross-border interchange fee. This fee is added on top of the interchange fees and has increased over the last 18 months.

When does the cross-border interchange fee apply? The card networks classify a transaction as "cross border" when the customer uses a card issued in a different country or region from where the payment is processed.

Here's an example, let's say a US online business sells a $100 item to a shopper in France who pays with a Visa card issued in France. The business will pay up to 1% in incremental fees for that order from France versus if the shopper was in the US and using a Visa card issued by a US bank.

If that same French shopper uses the same Visa card at an Italian ecommerce site, that Italian merchant will not pay a cross-border interchange fee. For the purposes of card payments, Visa considers Italy and France to be in the same region.

How much can cross-border interchange fees cost my business?

Let's use the example of a US online business that sells $200 million worth of goods. If 25% of their sales come from shoppers outside of the US, that would mean that $50 million of that revenue could be subject to cross-border interchange fees.

If the business processes those non-US transactions in the US, then the business would pay up to 1% in incremental fees on those transactions. This could mean $500,000 in extra cross-border interchange fees.

How do you minimize cross-border interchange fees?

To minimize cross-border interchange fees, businesses need to process card transactions in the region where the shopper's card was issued. This means that the business needs to connect to local banks in each region where they have a legal entity and route every card transaction to the bank that matches where the card was issued. The more global their operations are, the more connections they need. On average international businesses use five different payment gateways to route cross-border transactions to local banks.

However, this can be resource intensive for businesses. The costs of developing and maintaining those connections along with integrating additional services such as eWallets and fraud prevention can quickly offset the savings from processing payments locally. The alternative is to integrate with a payment processing provider with a global bank network.

BlueSnap is one of few payment processors that automatically routes cross-border transactions to a local acquiring bank following the card network rules. Our technology considers the card type, where it was issued, the currency, and the transaction amount. Based on that data, we route the transaction to a bank that will regard it as a local transaction. With a network of 30 worldwide banks , BlueSnap can localize almost any payment. We call this Intelligent Payment Routing . Very few payment processors do this because, from a technological standpoint, it is extremely difficult. Using the Intelligent Payment Routing means you can ditch the five gateways and just use BlueSnap.