Significant outage reported for wireless customers
A significant service outage hit cellphone customers early Thursday morning.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian reported fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday.
Wall Street banks really needed dealmaking to make a comeback. It may finally be happening.
Intel will be manufacturing Microsoft's next custom chip using its 18A node process.
The recently announced Hall of Famer is heading home.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said the firm disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Non-compliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
From Blue Apron to Green Chef, you'll find an easier, more convenient way to get dinner on the table.
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
New car prices are slowly falling, but some models still carry inflated pricing.
Security experts are warning that a high-risk vulnerability in a widely used remote access tool is "trivial and embarrassingly easy" to exploit, as the software's developer confirms malicious hackers are actively exploiting the flaw. The maximum severity-rated vulnerability affects ConnectWise ScreenConnect (formerly ConnectWise Control), a popular remote access software that allows managed IT providers and technicians to provide real-time remote technical support on customer systems. The flaw is described as an authentication bypass vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely steal confidential data from vulnerable servers or deploy malicious code, such as malware.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Music debuts a monthly version of its annual Replay feature, Tinder is bringing its advanced ID verification system to the US and UK, Apple says the iPhone 15’s battery has double the promised lifespan.
Delta Airlines has added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its fleet of VIP transfer shuttles at LAX until February 26.
Stanley's apparel collection offers hoodies, hats, socks and more featuring the brand's signature logo.
Google revealed that its Duet AI for enterprises has been rebranded to Gemini.