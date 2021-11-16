Police clear CB South following threats of explosive device, weapon on campus

Ashley R. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
·2 min read

Two potential threats led to a lockdown of Central Bucks High School South and a "significant police presence" on Tuesday morning.

Administrators learned about the separate threats made to the school at 8:40 a.m. and immediately notified law enforcement, according to a statement from the Central Bucks School District.

The threats involved an explosive device and possible weapon on campus, authorities said.

After Warrington police, including a K-9 unit, arrived at the school, CB South’s 1,750 students were told to remain in their classrooms as police conducted a sweep for any dangerous devices.

For subscribers: Multiple fights broke out last week at Hatboro-Horsham High School. Is the pandemic to blame

The district announced online that students would be released from campus beginning at 12:06 p.m. through a staggered dismissal as police activity continued.

As students exited the building, they were asked to put their belongings in their backpacks, keeping their hands empty and visible to police, according to the school district.

Central Bucks School District is the largest in Bucks County.
Central Bucks School District is the largest in Bucks County.

By 1:30 p.m., all students were safely off campus and the building was secured, Central Bucks Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh shared in a message to families Tuesday afternoon.

"No devices have been found and no injuries have been reported," read a statement from Warrington Township Emergency Management.

Students at Mill Creek Elementary School were put in shelter-in-place mode inside the building as the threats at CB South were investigated.

Classes at the elementary school went on as planned, but afternoon kindergarten was canceled to help ease the traffic disruption during dismissal at CB South.

The threats and lockdown also prompted school officials to cancel after-school sports and activities at the high school.

In his email to families, Lucabaugh thanked CB South’s administration, faculty and first responders for getting the situation under control.

“The safety of our students is our utmost priority, and we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to complete any necessary investigations,” the superintendent said.

“The safety drills that we practice were instrumental for ensuring today’s emergency response, and we are proud of our students for following procedures and for their calm, orderly dismissal,” he said. “As always, we encourage our students to report any concerns or threats to a trusted adult in their school.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB South in Warrington cleared after threats, police investigation

