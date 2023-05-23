Significant policy changes revealed in final days of the 2023 legislative session

A proposed $13.2 billion budget was officially proposed in the Oklahoma Legislature Monday, a bill that will be debated in days to come in appropriations committees and on the House and Senate floors.

But along with House Bill 1004X, the expected general appropriations bill, dozens of other bills were introduced as well, some of them policy proposals that would involve significant changes to current state law.

The proposals include programs for renovation of state buildings, a caregiver tax credit and a new policy of evaluating judges.

Because of ongoing tension between the Senate and House of Representatives, there's no guarantee any of these bills will become law. Releasing language to the public, however, indicates there is some level of interest among legislative leadership.

The new language first appeared in bills scheduled to be heard Monday in the House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, but House leadership canceled the meeting after the Senate canceled its own committee meeting.

What new bills did the Oklahoma Legislature introduce?

The new bills introduced included the following policy proposals:

Judicial evaluations: House Bill 1022X creates a system of evaluating judges and creates the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation. The office is tasked with providing training to the council, conducting surveys, conducting public education efforts, and collecting and reviewing data related to judicial performance.

Caregiver tax credit: The bill creates an income tax credit for 50% of eligible expenditures incurred by a family caregiver for the support of an eligible family member who is 62 or older. Taxpayers would be limited to a $2,000 credit per family member, or $3,000 if the family member is a veteran or is diagnosed with dementia. The tax credit in House Bill 1029X would be allowed for those making less than $50,000 a year for single filers.

Legacy Capital Financing Act: House Bill 1002X creates the Legacy Capital Financing Act to provide increased self-financing and liquidity options for current and future capital construction needs of the state. Other bills authorize expenditures from the newly created LCF fund, including $46 million for the Oklahoma Historical Society, $79 million to the Oklahoma State University veterinary teaching hospital and $17.6 million to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Affordable housing incentives: House Bill 1031X incentivizes the construction of new affordable homes in Oklahoma. The program would provide loans to homebuilders with interest rates as low as 0%. The measure also incentivizes affordable housing by allowing developers to apply for gap financing and homebuyers to apply for a grant assisting in making their down payments.

State executive salaries: The salaries of statewide elected officials would be tied to judicial salaries.

Rural Economic Transportation Reliability and Optimization Fund: House Bill 1025X expands the program to include larger counties that could qualify for road improvements under the fund, which is designed to support "robust economic development." Projects identified in the bill include highways in far southeastern and northeastern Oklahoma.

Tourism director appointment: This legislation would remove the governor's ability to appoint the director of Oklahoma's Tourism and Recreation Department and give that authority to the Tourism Commission. The language is found in Senate Bill 11X.

Data breach disclosures: Senate Bill 20X requires businesses and agencies that have access to protected and sensitive data to implement reasonable cybersecurity procedures. Security breaches must be reported to the Oklahoma attorney general.

Sports team tax incentives: Senate Bill 13X amends the Quality Jobs Program to increase the number ofyears that a sports team may receive incentive payments from 15 years to 30 years.

