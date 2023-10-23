‘Significant rainfall’ likely in Kansas City. Which days will have showers, thunderstorms?

Showers and thunderstorms began moving through parts of the Kansas City metro early Monday, giving a hint a what is expected for this week across the area.

“Finally have a few scattered showers and isolated thunder moving into portions of the #KC Metro area,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said at 5:36 a.m. Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Be mindful this morning for your Morning Commute.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A followed up a short time later encouraging people to “adjust your driving to changing conditions.”

Although the showers are expected to clear by mid-morning, they foreshadow what is in store for the Kansas City area this week: multiple rounds of rain.

Conditions will be hot and windy on Monday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, that’s 15 to 20 degrees above normal, which is the mid-60s for this time of year in Kansas City. Winds of 15 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected, the weather service said.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to the mid-60s. The chance for rain increases through sunrise on Tuesday, which will lead to a stretch of wet weather for the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

“Significant rainfall” is expected Tuesday through Thursday with the greatest rainfall chances coming Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, the weather service said. During that period, there’s a 70 to 100% chance of thunderstorms.

While severe thunderstorms are not expected, there is a marginal risk of heavy rainfall. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across the Kansas City region.

As for the timing of the storms, the metro area has a 50 to 60% chance of rain by 6 a.m. Tuesday, which increases to 80 to 90% by noon. By 6 p.m., there’s an 80 to 90% chance of thunderstorms, which continues overnight Tuesday.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the chance of thunderstorms drop to 50 to 60% before falling to 30 to 40% by noon. The chance of thunderstorms increases to 40 to 50% by 6 p.m. before building to 70 to 80% by midnight. On Thursday, there’s an 80% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m., according to the weather service.

Conditions will continue to be warmer than usual for the remainder of the week, with temperatures mainly in the lower 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms chances continue through Friday and into the weekend, the weather service said.

Conditions will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.