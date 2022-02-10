Signify Health buys Caravan

Erin Brodwin
·2 min read

Almost a year to the date of its public market debut, Dallas-based Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) has agreed to acquire Caravan Health, Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The deal suggests that there's still interest in value-based care (VBC) arrangements that pay providers for quality, not quantity.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Value-based players have faced pandemic-era struggles, including reimbursement hurdles and higher costs resulting from delays in care.

  • Caravan brings together accountable care organizations (ACOs) in an effort to take on risk and curb Medicare spend.

The details: Signify is paying $250 million for Caravan using a combination of $190 million in cash and $60 million in Signify stock, plus additional payments of up to $50 million based on Caravan's future performance.

  • "We found an asset we think hits the bullseye of our mission," Armbrester said. "It helps connect health data and technology and helps drive outcomes for patients."

  • The deal adds more than 200 health systems and 100 Federally Qualified Health Centers to Signify’s current network of over 3,000 contracted VBC providers.

  • The combined companies will support roughly $10 billion in total medical spend, Armbrester said.

  • The deal boosts the percentage of VBC-covered patients in providers' panels, potentially boosting the appeal of the approach.

How it works: Signify works with health systems and health plans to help them move to VBC arrangements by creating risk contracts where Signify shares in both upside and downside risk. It also helps:

  • Organize health data and use it to identify and prioritize patients who need care.

  • Facilitate bundled payments and manage provider travel to homes and health care facilities.

Reality check: While there's continued momentum behind VBC approaches, the models still face basic hurdles, including getting a patient's medical claims history and complying with lengthy reporting requirements. Plus:

  • Signify's stock hasn't performed so well since New Mountain Capital took them public last year, with shares falling from a high of $39.44 in Feb. 2021 to a low of $13.44 pre-Caravan acquisition on Feb. 9, 2022.

Driving the news: VBC isn't a new concept, but startups, health care groups and the pandemic are all contributing to a slow but steady rise in momentum for value-focused models.

  • Startups: A crop of fresh venture-backed companies is focusing on the Medicaid and Medicare markets, such as Circulo Health and Waymark Health.

  • Health care organizations: Last week, a group of eight health care groups including the American Medical Association and the National Association of ACOs asked Congress to boost its work promoting value-based care adoption.

  • The pandemic (sort of): The health crisis turned more eyes towards the money snowball that is U.S. health care and, at least in its early months, highlighted some of VBC's strengths, such as its flexibility in implementing telemedicine and its more preventive approach to care.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) smashed past Wall Street estimates with a solid set of numbers when it released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Jan. 27, putting to bed any concerns about supply chain challenges hurting the tech giant's terrific momentum. Apple investors were a happy lot after the earnings report, as shares of the company rose 7% on Jan. 28. Let's look at the reasons why Apple is a top growth stock to buy right now.

  • If your job doesn’t give you purposeful work, you owe it to yourself to find one that will

    Helping employees find purpose is Job No. 1 for employers to keep workers from the 'Great Reshuffle.'

  • Stephen A. Smith: James Harden wants out of Brooklyn

    Stephen A. Smith on James Harden: What we know is… from what the people that I've spoken to… he wants out of Brooklyn, he does not want to be there. Now he hasn't completely gone nuclear the way that he did in Houston, where he's showing up late or ...

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Fauci says ‘full-blown’ COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in US

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Biden, said in an interview published Tuesday that the U.S. is almost past the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the coronavirus and said he hopes that all virus-related restrictions could wind down in a few months.

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • Woman who lost 100 pounds, got diabetes under control, shares weight-loss plan

    Weight-loss success: Rhonda Lokken lost 100 pounds and got her Type 2 diabetes under control after paying attention to hunger cues and eating smaller portions.

  • Ree Drummond Just Shared the 10 Secrets That Helped Her Lose 55 Pounds in a Year

    Think of these less like the 10 dieting commandments and more like a sustainable lifestyle shift.

  • How many times can you reuse your N95 or KN95 mask? Experts explain

    Experts give advice about using and reusing N95 and KN95 masks safely as well as how to properly wear and store your masks.

  • Newsom Previews CA’s “Endemic Plan” For Covid, Hints Unmasking At Schools May Be Tied To Vaccination Status

    California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a significant preview of the state’s plan to loosen Covid-19 restrictions next week. Calling it an “endemic plan,” Newsom indicated it will take the state into the era when it simply lives with the disease, instead of the pandemic strategy that’s been deployed to date. While Newsom has been elusive […]

  • NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a 'gift'

    While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs dove into a legal gray area by saying they're not selling pot but giving it away while people buy something else. The Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday it sent letters to more than two dozen enterprises it suspects of illegally selling weed. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers” and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement.

  • Dizzy when you stand up? A few simple leg moves can help, study suggests

    Dizzy or lightheaded when you stand up? A simple leg maneuver may eliminate those annoying symptoms, a new study suggests.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • A Clean and Tidy Home Can Boost Your Mental Health—Here's Where to Start

    Take small steps toward a cleaner home and improved well-being.

  • What does blacking out mean — and what happens to your body? Experts explain

    Andy Cohen says he didn't remember part of his alcohol-induced New Year’s Eve special. Here's what that means, according to experts.

  • Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

    Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63% higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72% higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared with the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medicine.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • Your Body Is Craving These 6 Yoga Poses for Stress Relief

    Say goodbye to all that tension.

  • Been a While Since You’ve Itemized Deductions? You Might Be In for Some Surprises

    For average taxpayers, one of the best parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 was the raising of the standard deduction, which nearly doubled from $6,350 for single filers in 2017 to...