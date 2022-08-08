Signify Health Jumps on Report of Potential Bid From CVS Health

(Bloomberg) -- Signify Health Inc. rose before US markets opened Monday after a report that CVS Health Corp. is planning to submit a bid to acquire the provider of technology and services for home health.

Most Read from Bloomberg

CVS, which has drug stores and provides health insurance, is among the companies seeking to submit initial bids this week, the newspaper wrote Sunday. The Journal reported last week that Signify, which had a stock-market capitalization of $4.66 billion as of Friday, was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale. The shares rose as much 18% in New York as of 7:26 a.m.

There’s no guarantee that the activity will culminate in a sale for Signify, the Journal reported. Representatives of CVS and Signify declined to comment on the deal speculation in emails to Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch’s has been moving CVS toward more types of interaction with patients, including primary care locations in its chain of drugstores. Concerns about competition is mounting with Amazon.com Inc.’s recent deal to acquire primary-care clinic company One Medical.

“We have been deliberate about our approach, which is meeting customers in the home, in the community, and through digital connections,” Lynch said in an interview last week with Bloomberg News. “So our strategy is to really meet consumers where they are.”

CVS shares slipped 0.3% on Monday in thin premarket trading. The stock had fallen 0.9% so far this year.

Signify has a platform that uses technology and analytics to support home health-care providers.

The company announced in July it was winding down its Episodes of Care Services unit, citing uncertainty over government payment methods, to focus on its Home and Community Services unit. On its website, Signify refers to Episodes of Care as an “all-inclusive health-and-payment model in which a single, bundled payment includes all services associated with the treatment for an illness, condition or medical event rather than a separate fee-for-service model.”

Story continues

The wind-down was described by the company in an Aug. 4 filing. “As of June 30, 2022, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve and impact our Episodes of Care Services segment due to the passage of time between episode initiation and the performance and subsequent recognition of revenue for our services,” the filing said.

Signify’s shares have risen 40% so far this year, closing at $19.87 on Friday. The company is run from a headquarters in Dallas, while its US filings list Norwalk, Connecticut, as its principal executive office.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.