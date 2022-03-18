Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) adds US$123m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 36%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 36% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 4.1% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

View our latest analysis for Signify Health

While Signify Health made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last twelve months, Signify Health increased its revenue by 27%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 36%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.7% in the last year, Signify Health shareholders might be miffed that they lost 36%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 24%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Signify Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Signify Health you should know about.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.