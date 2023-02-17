Signify N.V. (AMS:LIGHT) insider upped their holding by 59% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Signify Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Member of Board of Management Javier Van Engelen for €330k worth of shares, at about €33.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is €33.55. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Signify share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Javier Van Engelen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Signify Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Signify insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about €9.8m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Signify Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Signify stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Signify (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

