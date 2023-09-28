Signs allegedly advertising 'whites-only' playgroup condemned as 'vile' by Canadian mayor

Fliers allegedly spotted hanging around a Canadian town have received backlash for calling local parents and kids to join a "whites-only" playgroup.

Posts about the signs began appearing on social media Sunday, saying they had been spotted in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and other towns in the Metro Vancouver area of British Columbia, Canada.

Photos show simple black-and-white posters headlined with the words "Whites-Only Moms & Tots" stuck to what appear to be public buildings. Some posts showed the sheets already partially ripped or torn down.

The sign invites "proud parents of European children" to join the group if they are "looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them," are "tired of being a minority" or looking to "escape forced 'diversity'" and give children the "gift of time spent amongst their own people."

At a bus stop in Port Coquitlam. pic.twitter.com/Ya1qnBo2T6 — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) September 24, 2023

Below the text is a QR code, link to a Telegram account and an email address. The Telegram group, which the QR code also led to, has since been deleted or moved, though pictures alleging to be screenshots from the chat still exist online. The email address has a proton mail domain, a service generally used by those concerned with keeping their identities private, as is also the case with the messaging app Telegram.

USA TODAY reached out at the email address provided but did not receive a response.

News outlet CBC News located some of the posters at a shopping mall in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam, which had also already been half torn down.

City responds

Mayor of Port Coquitlam Brad West called the signs "vile garbage" in a statement, saying they aren't welcome in the community.

"As soon as it was brought to our attention, Bylaw officers immediately searched the area and all bus stops, but no signs were present. Perhaps being removed by someone else," he shared on X, formerly Twitter, adding that residents are encouraged to report any other signs to authorities.

"The City of Port Coquitlam condemns this in the strongest terms and promotes an environment without hate," Mayor West shared.

A statement by the city said the incident was originally reported by a resident who spotted one of the posters at a bus station. A file number has been opened by the city as part of an initiative to collect reports on hate-motivated events in a response to a rising number of these cases.

