Signs declaring Biden next president go up right outside Trump’s window

Banners declaring Joe Biden the next US president have started being put up outside of the White House, ahead of the president-elect’s inauguration on 20 January.

Signs bearing the names of Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, which are visible from windows inside the White House, have been put up just a few days before Donald Trump’s presidency ends, according to HuffPost.

Bunting similar to the one outside the White House have started being put up all around Washington, DC, and along what was scheduled to be the inauguration ceremony’s parade route.

However, the parade will be virtual this year, due to fears of large crowds gathering in the streets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fears of violence have also been raised, following the breach of the US Capitol last week by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. Five people died and numerous more were injured in the riots.

Security measures have since been increased, and officials told The Washington Post on Thursday that the National Mall in Washington, DC will be completely closed off to the public on Inauguration Day.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have also been called up to help protect Mr Biden on 20 January, amid ongoing security concerns.

President Trump revealed on Twitter last week that he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, and Bloomberg reported on Thursday that he is planning on leaving the White House on the morning of the event.

However, Mr Trump’s vice president Mike Pence has revealed that he will attend the ceremony, which will also be attended by former Republican president George W Bush.

President Trump has spent the months since 3 November election contesting Mr Biden’s victory and making repeated baseless claims that there was widespread voter fraud in favour of the Democrats.

He acknowledged last week that “a new administration will be inauguratedï»¿”, but has still not conceded the election or congratulated Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

Mr Trump will become just the sixth president, and the first since 1921, to not appear on the inaugural platform with their successor when he is absent from Mr Biden’s ceremony on Wednesday.

