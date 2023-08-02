Signs of impending problems were visible before 1978 Pontiac Correctional Center riot

In 1971, deadly riots at prisons in New York and California made national news. Nothing like that had happened before in Illinois, and it wouldn't until 1978.

When it did happen, Pontiac was the unfortunate location.

The following is the first of a three-part series on what happened on that steamy July morning in 1978 as told through the recollections to the Daily Leader of five individuals — Pontiac Correctional Centestaff Tom Bailey, Richard Jones, Terry Norgaard and Dan Ramsey, as well as Al Lindsey of the Illinois State Police — who participated in the stopping the riot and bringing order back to prison.

These four former correctional officers were recognized at a remembrance ceremony for the 1978 riot at Pontiac Correctional Center. The officers are, from left, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones, Tom Bailey and Dan Ramsey.

Warning signs

July 28, 1978, was a very hot day in Pontiac. Muggy and steamy, it was a day that screamed for some sort of relief from the heat. However, things were going to get much hotter at Pontiac Correctional Center.

As is the case with such events, there were signs that were visible if only they would have been read acutely and understood.

“There were always rumors floating that there was something that was going to go down,” Bailey, a correctional officer at PCC in 1978, said. “I knew the routine of the North house because I was there two weeks ahead of time.”

Bailey said that two weeks before the riot, two corrections officers — guards — were assaulted on 4 Gallery of the North Cellhouse. He and another guard were called to help quell the situation.

“I turned around to the other officer at the door and I said there's officers on 2 Gallery and I ran up there and nobody followed me,” Bailey said. The two galleries had the protective custody units — PCU.

“Ralph King and Joe King (were the guards),” Bailey added. “Joe was up there trying to throw an inmate off the gallery, it was a short gallery, and Ralph had been hit in the head with a pipe or something and he couldn't see; there was blood all over his face. I took Ralph off the gallery.

“Meanwhile, while I was going down to the gallery to them, all the inmates that were on the landing went into a cell and locked up. I didn't know who they were but they went into anybody's cell and closed the door.”

Bailey helped Ralph King off the gallery and the situation was settled.

“After that day, they took (Joe) King, Ralph and me out of that cell house,” Bailey said. “Up until that time, that was our assignment.”

There were always rumors about something happening, but some signs started to become apparent.

Weapons found

Shanks, similar to this one, were found by Correctional Officer Dan Ramsey days before the riot that erupted at Pontiac Correctional Center on July 28, 1978.

Another incident took place at the gymnasium. Dan Ramsey discovered something that illustrated something was up. He located a stash of weapons under a floorboard.

“I had an assignment in there where these inmates had opportunity to get this thing organized,” Ramsey said. “I was in security in what they called Leisure Time Services, which is the gymnasium. You had inmates coming in there from all three cell houses, a certain amount every day, doing weightlifting, doing boxing, doing whatever activities they had. I'd go down in the morning after roll call and do a shakedown of that place routinely.”

Already dealing with various acts of assault, making such daily checks before inmates were allowed inside such a facility would seem quite logical, something Ramsey followed up on.

“They just painted the floor three or four weeks before that, grey paint, and you could see where the nails were chipped and popped,” Ramsey said. “They were using weapons or something to pry that flooring up and the joist in between there.

“I went to the armory and got a hammer and a crowbar and I lifted it up. I pulled out bundles of shanks all wrapped up in pillow cases, dozens of them.”

Ramsey pointed out that the industry building was next door. It had a metal shop, which is where shanks could be produced. He said that a shearer was used to create the blades and they would be thrown out of a window.

“The inmates would pick them up from the yard and bring them in the gym,” Ramsey said. “They would horde them in there and then pass them out.

“They were planning something (and) we knew it then. We kept writing reports and telling administration about it. It never went nowhere, I don't know what the deal was.”

But nothing was seemingly being done and when the riot broke out, there was shock and surprise.

“Everybody was mad, they said, 'administration knew about it, they'd been hearing it,'” Bailey said. “Well, we had been hearing about it forever. It happens so often, and so many rumors floating, it's like the man who called wolf. We were numb to it.”

'It could have been a lot worse'

One final sign that something was up was made visible moments before the riot broke out. It happened in the dining room. Bailey was in a tower and saw the sign.

“I had come in a half hour earlier than the regular crew because they fed the West house,” Bailey said. “When the West house is in the dining room, that's when the North house comes off the yard and goes back to the cell house. The South house is in the chapel going to a movie.

“This particular day, the West wasn't eating, there were all sitting around not eating, they weren't doing anything.”

The process, according to Bailey, was to get the North house inmates in off the yard and into the cells, and then take the West inmates back to their building. That didn't happen on this day.

Bailey said the lieutenant in charge decided to take the West house inmates back before the North inmates were sent back. So, when the North house inmates were sent back, the West inmates were already gone.

The West house inmates were virtually all in their cells when the riot erupted. Bailey believes had this move not taken place, the dining room would have fell into the inmates' hands.

“As it turned out, it could have been a lot worse. If the West house had been in the dining room, they probably would have firebombed me and took over the dining room with all the knives and everything else,” Bailey said. “With West house being back in their house, it saved that from happening. That was a rarity.”

The North cell house at Pontiac Correctional Center. An attack on correctional officers two weeks before in the North house was a harbinger for what was to take place on July 28, 1978.

