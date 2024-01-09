New signs at Las Vegas Fremont Street Experience shed light on optional street performer tipping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas can often be a hub for performers. Most recently, new signs have been introduced around the area letting visitors know how things work by making sure the public understands that performers cannot demand payment of any kind.

The signs could in turn help take the pressure off of visitors in the downtown area.

“If you go up to a street performer and take a picture or watch a show and you don’t want to tip anything, legally you are not obligated to tip,” Murray Zahs said.

He has been a street performer on Fremont Street for nine years mesmerizing Las Vegas visitors with his bag of tricks.

The Fremont Street Experience made it known with signs up on their screens along with issuing the following statement to 8 News Now.

“Street performers are not employed by Fremont Street Experience. Guests and visitors to Fremont Street Experience are welcome to tip these private entities at their own discretion but are never under obligation to do so.” – Fremont Street Experience

While visitors said it’s standard protocol when visiting the downtown area or the Las Vegas Strip it is still nice to see a visual reminder that the decision on whether to tip performers or opt-out is still in fact up to the visitors themselves.

“I’ve seen that posted quite a bit here in the ‘Experience’ and I’ve never been pressured for money,” John Wipple who was visiting from Illinois shared.

Other street performers added that they have seen instances where other performers demand payment, but said that the Fremont Street Experience security team does a good job of stepping in when it becomes a problem.

“If anyone does step out of line, you just don’t see them around. They nip it in the bud pretty quickly. You don’t want to put someone in a position they they are not prepared to be in,” Kourosh Esfandiari an artist in downtown Las Vegas shared.

Street performers at the Fremont Street Experience rotate on a two-hour schedule and must sign up in hopes of getting a space to perform.

