PHOTOS: In a locked-down city, signs of life and helping hands in the fight against COVID-19

When a pandemic strikes, all hands first turn to caring for the stricken. But with Spain in a virtual lockdown for weeks, the entire country has been affected, and more than just health care workers have been enlisted in the response.

Barcelona photojournalist José Colón donned a mask and gloves to venture out into an almost deserted city, turning his camera on those anonymous heroes who are helping to keep the city running. “Sometimes while doing this shoot I got chills, thinking of what a caring community we live in,” he says.

Help for and help from the homeless

With over 1,200 homeless people in Barcelona, one priority has been providing shelter for them. The Spanish army rehabbed the Victòria Eugènia pavilion at Barcelona’s convention center, which will house up to 1,000. Two dozen other homeless people donned masks and are taking shelter at a residential home, Cadiz, next to the iconic Sagrada Familia cathedral — like the rest of Spain unable to venture outside, though they receive regular meals.

The Victoria Eugenia pavilion of the Fira de Barcelona, a convention center retrofitted as a homeless shelter in less than four days with bunk beds, tables, showers and portable sinks.

Residents of the House of Cadiz homeless shelter manufacture handmade face masks.

Help for the homebound and elderly

The elderly too are at high risk, particularly those in nursing homes, where thousands have died. Troops sent to disinfect the facilities reportedly discovered that some had been abandoned by the staff, leaving residents dead in their beds. But in Barcelona, some 50 volunteers from the organization Proactiva Open Arms are working with nursing homes to help test residents and workers for coronavirus — and many seniors and workers are participating in tests of experimental therapies, including hydroxychloroquine. The clinical trial is headed by local epidemiologist Dr. Oriol Mitjà, researcher at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, and coordinated by Dr. Bonaventura Clotet of the Foundation Against AIDS and Infectious Diseases.