There are signs Russians may leave ZNPP president of Energoatom

5
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Petro Kotin, president of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom, reported that there are signs that the occupiers may be getting ready to abandon the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Kotin on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "During the last few weeks, we have been receiving information that they [the occupiers – ed.] may be preparing to leave the ZNPP.

First, there have been many reports in Russian media outlets lately about how Russians may have to leave the ZNPP and transfer it to the IAEA’s control. You know, I am under the impression that they are packing their bags and stealing everything they see."

Details: Kotin stressed that "it is too early to say that the Russian forces are leaving the ZNPP" but it appears that they are "getting ready" to do so.

He also noted that Russian forces "pumped the ZNPP area full of everything: military equipment, personnel, trucks, likely with armament and explosives" and mined the territory of the power plant.

