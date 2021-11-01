Signs stolen from Prescott Field Trails parking lot in Farmington

Nov. 1—FARMINGTON — Police are searching for three stolen signs and posts from the trailhead parking lot at Prescott Field Trails off Front Street and those responsible for the theft.

Two handicapped parking signs and a large sign that featured rules of the multiuse trails and an aerial photo of the trails, among other details, were reported stolen about 2:24 p.m. Saturday.

The caller believed the theft happened between Thursday and Saturday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

"They took the posts right out of the ground," he said.

The signs are estimated to cost about $300, he said.

It appears there was an attempt to take the entrance sign on Front Street, Cote said.

The parking lot is owned by the town and the signs are maintained by the university.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311 or the University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police at 207-778-7400.