As signups start, Jimmy Moore Party needs support

Nov. 10—This year's Jimmy Moore Christmas Party is in need of financial support to serve needy area children.

With registrations for the party being taken now through Nov. 30, the organization is on a fundraising drive to purchase gifts, according to Nancy Mangilo-Bittner, organizer of the event.

"We need money now to start buying gifts," she said. "We'd like to raise a little more than last year because inflation is up."

It's an informal "Drive for 25" as the organization is hoping to raise $25,000 to cover gifts for an expected 360 needy children at this year's Christmas party, according to Mangilo-Bittner.

The party will be held Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid's Social Hall, 383 Arch St., Meadville. Preregistration is required, she said.

The Jimmy Moore Fund committee relies on financial donations from businesses, organizations, groups and individuals to buy age-appropriate gifts for boys and girls.

"The community really is gracious in its support," she said.

Many organizations give donations of $250 to $500 while individuals give what they can to help continue the tradition of the Jimmy Moore Party.

"We will do our best to serve all children," she said. "For some, these are the only gifts they will see this Christmas season."

The gifts to the children also include scarves, hats, gloves and socks that are collected by area church groups and civic organizations.

But with a lack of long-term storage at St. Brigid's social hall those items cannot be dropped off until Dec. 15.

"The scarves, gloves, socks and hats truly are a big hit and a big help," Mangilo-Bittner said.

Cookies, fruit and candy are handed out during the party and volunteers always are welcome to assist at the party.

"We have several volunteers who were Jimmy Moore recipients in the past and want to give back," Mangio-Bittner said.

Those willing to donate cookies or volunteer with the party are asked to email mangilo@zoominternet.net or call (814) 336-8989.

To sign up

The Jimmy Moore Christmas Party on Dec. 16 requires registration in advance via mail only; all information must be received by Nov. 30.

The signup must have the following information: the legal guardian or parent name and address, phone number and email address, plus names and birth dates of children attending with proof of age required. Information must be mailed to: Nancy Mangilo-Bittner, 379 Cole Drive, Meadville, PA 16335, and received by Nov. 30.

The legal guardian or parent and all children receiving gifts must be present Dec. 16 to receive the items.

