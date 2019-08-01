SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII): What Does The Future Look Like?

The latest earnings update SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII) released in June 2019 signalled that the company gained from a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 19%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings increasing by a robust 18%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 33% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €49m by 2022.

ENXTPA:SII Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

While it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial estimating the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 15%. This means that, we can presume SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme will grow its earnings by 15% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

