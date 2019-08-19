Is Siili Solutions Oyj (HEL:SIILI) Potentially Undervalued?

Siili Solutions Oyj (HEL:SIILI), which is in the it business, and is based in Finland, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the HLSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Siili Solutions Oyj’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Great news for investors – Siili Solutions Oyj is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €14.93, but it is currently trading at €9.60 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Siili Solutions Oyj’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Siili Solutions Oyj. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? Since SIILI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIILI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SIILI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

