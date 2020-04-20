Sika AG (VTX:SIKA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Sika AG (VTX:SIKA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. You can purchase shares before the 23rd of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of April.

Sika's upcoming dividend is CHF2.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF2.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sika has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of CHF160.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Sika paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Sika's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Given that Sika has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Sika got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Sika has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Sika has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sika and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

