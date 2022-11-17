Sika Narrows List of Bidders for Admixture Assets

Aaron Kirchfeld and Kiel Porter
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sika AG has whittled down the bidders for a package of admixture assets as it seeks to appease antitrust regulators, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Private equity firms Cinven, CVC Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are among those still in the running after the cement makers pursuing a deal were eliminated, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd. and Germany’s Heidelberg Materials were pursuing the assets, but competition authorities signaled they would block any building materials producer on concerns they’d control too much of the value chain, the people said. Some non-cement companies have also expressed interest in the operations, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and other bidders could still emerge, the people said. A spokesman for Sika said “there is no limitation to PE buyers only,” declining to naming specific suitors. Representatives for CD&R, Cinven, CVC, Holcim and Heidelberg declined to comment.

Shares of Sika fell 0.3% in Zurich trading Thursday, giving the company a market value of nearly $39 billion.

Sika is selling the assets as it seeks to gain regulatory approval for its largest-ever transaction, the 5.5 billion Swiss-franc ($5.8 billion) takeover of German rival MBCC Group. Admixtures are substances that can be added to concrete to modify its properties.

Sika in September relaunched the sale of the admixtures business in North America, Europe and Australia after an attempt to sell it piecemeal received antitrust pushback. The UK’s merger watchdog has launched in-depth investigation into the MBCC deal over concerns it may weaken national competition in the supply of chemical admixtures.

Sika, which makes sealants, mortars and other building adhesives, has been stepping up its pace of dealmaking. Its chief executive officer, Thomas Hasler, is seeking to tap demand for new materials that support sustainability and the shift to electric vehicles.

(Updates with further details on bidders in third paragraph, share move in fifth paragraph.)

