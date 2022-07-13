Sikh family in Texas rattled after bullets fired into their home, suspicious vehicle caught on cam

A Sikh family in Texas was rattled after several bullets were fired into their northwest Harris County home.

Iqbal Singh’s parents and child were asleep in their home in the Heron Lakes Estates subdivision near Beltway 8 and Highway 249 when bullets flew inches over their heads at 1:43 a.m. on July 5.

The family heard nine shots coming from their backyard, which were captured on surveillance cameras.

Singh reportedly drove home from work that day and found bullet holes through multiple windows and a bedroom’s headboard.

More from NextShark: UBC Sent Students 'Approved' Document To Educate Them on 'Yellow Privilege'

“It feels really scary, especially with a kid,” Singh told KHOU 11. “It’s just so sad. We didn’t expect this.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) previously probed the incident. The case has been transferred to investigators for a follow-up investigation.

“It appears that the projectile came from the roadway feeder or along the Beltway 8,” an HCSO spokesperson told KHOU 11. “There is a wooded area south of the homes before the feeder. No nexus for them being targeted, though they are Sikh.”

More from NextShark: ‘Karen’ and ‘Ken’ Call Police on Asian American Doctor Visiting Parents in Davis

While Singh initially believed the sheriff’s examination, another family member noted a suspicious vehicle captured on their surveillance cameras at around 11 p.m., 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. before the shooting occurred.

“It doesn’t add up,” Singh said. “You could hear the footsteps. You could feel the shots are really close to the house.”

Singh said his family have never received threats, but they are worried as members of their community have previously been targets of crime in their neighborhood.

More from NextShark: Instagrammer Forces Emergency Landing After Pulling Coronavirus Prank on Flight

“We gotta sleep with one eye open, you know?” Singh said.

The Sikh National Center hosted a community meeting to provide support for the affected family on the night of July 5.

Story continues

“The concern in the community has been building as these episodes of ignorant people doing ignorant things,” Dr. Hardam Singh Azad, the chairman for the Sikh National Center, reportedly said.

More from NextShark: Racist Letter Calling Chinese People 'Murderers' Posted on Shop in Melbourne

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Harris County Texas Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

Featured Image via KHOU 11