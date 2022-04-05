Sikh man, 70, brutally attacked on morning walk in possible hate crime, NYPD says

A weekend attack that left a 70-year-old Sikh man with a bloodied face and clothes is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the New York City Police Department said.

The victim was identified as Nirmal Singh by the Sikh Coalition, a Sikh-American advocacy group providing Singh with free legal aid following the incident.

Singh was on a walk when he was suddenly punched in the face around 6:45 a.m. Sunday "by an unidentified individual" at 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens, the New York City Police Department said.

Nirmal Singh, an elderly Sikh man believed to be visiting New York, was attacked in Queens on Sunday. (United Sihks / Twitter)

Singh fell to the ground after the blow and the attacker did not say anything to him, according to police.

Singh was taken to a hospital with a laceration, pain and swelling, police said.

Singh suffered a broken nose and severe bruising in the incident, United Sikhs, an international humanitarian organization taking on his case pro-bono, said on Twitter. Singh lives alone and had been in Queens for just two weeks, the group said.

"Singh's experience is another example of how innocents are target of hatred,” United Sikhs said.

New York City police said they're investigating the incident as a possible bias attack.

Photos from the incident show blood staining Singh’s beard and the front of his jacket.

The Sikh Coalition said Monday they are in touch with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task force in the case. The group said it provided video footage of the attack to aid in the probe.

"The Sikh Coalition is deeply grateful to the community leaders in Richmond Hill and allied organizations across the country who have rallied around Mr. Singh," the group said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the incident on Monday, noting she’s directed the state’s Hate Crime Task Force to assist the NYPD in the probe.

“My thoughts are with the man who was attacked & our neighbors in the Sikh community,” Hochul said. “We will find the perpetrator & hold them accountable.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James also condemned the attack, tweeting, “Assaulting a member of the Sikh community is despicable, and it’s an attack on all of us as New Yorkers.”

The attack comes as hate-motivated attacks against Asians has surged. From 2019 to 2020 such attacks rose 73 percent, the FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report shows, the most recent year data is available.