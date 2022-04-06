Sikh man, 70, visiting NYC has nose broken in unprovoked street attack hate crime

A 70-year-old Sikh man visiting from India is New York City’s latest hate crime victim, his nose broken in an unprovoked attack in Queens, according to police and two advocacy groups.

The Sunday morning assault is part of a nearly 100% spike in hate crimes across the city this year.

The victim, identified as Nirmal Singh by the Sikh Coalition, a Sikh-American advocacy group, was out for his morning walk when he was assaulted near Lefferts Blvd. and 95th Ave. in South Richmond Hill about 6:45 a.m.

The assailant, a dark-complected man wearing a blue hoodie and black sneakers, came up on the victim, who was wearing a turban, and without saying a word punched him in the face.

A photo posted on Twitter by another advocacy group, United Sikhs, shows the victim sitting on a bench, his shirt and white beard bloodied. The group said Singh has been here two weeks and is staying alone.

“Singh’s experience is another example of how innocents are target of hatred,” United Sikhs tweeted.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital then released.

His bigoted attacker is still being sought. Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday and asked for the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Through April 3, the NYPD has investigated 190 hate crimes in the city this year compared to 96 by the same time last year — a 98% rise.

Anti-Semitic crimes are up the most, with 86 incidents compared to 24 by this point last year, a 258% increase. There have been seven crimes targeting Muslims this year compared to one last year. And there were six crimes targeting those of other religions, compared to none by this time last year.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.