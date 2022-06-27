Sikh man fatally shot ‘execution-style’ just outside his Queens home

A Sikh man was shot dead a few steps away from his home in Queens on Saturday, according to New York police.

Satnam Singh, 31, was reportedly sitting inside a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara near 129th St. and Sutter Ave. in South Ozone Park when someone approached and began firing rounds at around 3:45 p.m.

Singh, who borrowed the SUV from a friend, was shot in the neck and torso. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the shooter was driving a silver-colored sedan when they shot Singh. However, police said the suspect approached the victim on foot.

More from NextShark: China Sends Expert Medical Team to Help Fight Coronavirus in Italy and Spain

No arrests have been made as of Sunday. Police are still determining whether the shooter targeted Singh or intended to shoot the Jeep’s owner, but did not know who was inside.

South Ozone Park sits next to Richmond Hill, where three elderly Sikh men became targets of alleged hate crimes in April. The first incident involved the assault of a 70-year-old man on April 3, while the second incident involved the assault and robbery of two men — aged 76 and 64 — on April 12.

More from NextShark: Chinese man bitten by venomous snake he thought was dead inside a wine bottle he bought for his son

Featured Image (Cropped) via Tdorante10 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Dartmouth Students Code Entire Site in 36 Hours to Help Over 6,000 Essential Workers

'I’ve honestly never felt more free': new video shares how Black Americans feel living in Japan