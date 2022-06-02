Sikh mother of 3 robbed at gunpoint after leaving temple in Queens

A Sikh mother of three was threatened with a gun and robbed after leaving a temple in Queens.

The mother was walking in her traditional Indian attire by 114 Street near 100 and 3rd Avenue in South Richmond, Queens, when a group of three people pulled up next to her in a black car on Tuesday.

She told PIX11 that a woman attempted to get her into the car while a man pointed a gun at her. The suspects reportedly stole her family jewelry and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to the police.

“I’m so scared,” she said. “I have so much anxiety. I don’t come out because now I feel if I’m going to come out, maybe they’re going to come again and kill me.”

The robbery, which is currently not considered a hate crime, is under investigation by the New York Police Department. The suspects have yet to be arrested.

“I’m just asking help to give me justice to arrest those people as soon as possible,” the mother said.

The Sikh mother is the fifth and latest victim in the string of attacks on Sikh individuals in Queens reported since April.

Last month, a 63-year-old Sikh man was violently beaten during an attempted robbery while he was on his morning walk in Richmond Hill on May 8.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org to submit a tip.

Featured Image via PIX 11

