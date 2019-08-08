Is Sikko Industries Limited (NSE:SIKKO) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Sikko Industries Limited (NSE:SIKKO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sikko Industries:

0.21 = ₹31m ÷ (₹336m - ₹187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Sikko Industries has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Sikko Industries's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Sikko Industries's ROCE appears to be around the 17% average of the Chemicals industry. Separate from Sikko Industries's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Sikko Industries's ROCE appears to be 21%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sikko Industries's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Sikko Industries? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Sikko Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sikko Industries has total assets of ₹336m and current liabilities of ₹187m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 56% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On Sikko Industries's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. Sikko Industries shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .