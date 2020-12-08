Silencil Reviews Update: Urgent Report Exposed

Silencil Supplement Reviews - New Report Uncovers Important Information for the Consumer Market by Researched Reviews

Philadelphia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silencil Supplement Reviews: Groundbreaking New Report Gives Critical Information Every Consumer Needs To Know.

Researched Reviews (an Independent Research Group) Reports Their Latest Findings: Silencil Supplement Report

Please Note: This report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.

David Kingston states, “When doing product customer reviews, we always try to keep in mind what a consumer may be looking for when searching.

“We made sure our Silencil Reviews report directly answers the searcher’s query and that our content provides specific answers including the scientific references. Most times when a consumer is visiting a Silencil pills reviews page, they have already heard about the product and may just want to know "where can I buy it?"

“From many years of researching, we found that most consumers searching online for reviews are looking to find answers to very specific questions fast."

“Our Silencil pills research has shown many consumers wanted to know the answers to the following set of questions most.”

Q: What Is Silencil?

Silencil is a ground breaking Tinnitus relief supplement formula unlike any other tinnitus treatment product on the market which can be used by anyone over the age of 18.

Silencil consists of 28 hard to acquire, natural and proven ingredients that stop inflammation of your brain tissue and nerve cells where tinnitus actually starts.

The manufacturer claims it doesn't only stop the ringing in the ears. It also restores hearing. Along with that they claim this formula even strengthens brain cells and helps shield users from memory related diseases.

Silencil is shown to also support heart health and boost energy levels helping users improve their overall health.

Q: Is Silencil as effective as the manufacturer claims?

David Kingston states, "The best way to understand if a product is effective is by reading actual testimonials from product users. Outside of the manufacture’s website we couldn't find many Silencil testimonials but the company themselves did provide testimonials. Here are just a few of those.”

Miranda C,. 61, Illinois says:

“I would have given ANYTHING for the magic pill that would stop this! But I didn’t have to, because I found this website. I’m telling you Henry, this is truly a miracle. I can’t remember a time since my mind has been so quiet, my entire body so calm and my over well health so good. I can focus better, my memory is sharper than ever, it’s like I gained superpowers and it’s only the second month since I’ve started taking these pills. I’m sending this to all my friends, everyone deserves to know and not just the ones that suffer from tinnitus. Because this pill does so much more for your brain!”

Sarah D., 49, who says:

“Silence! Finally! It’s quiet, no more buzzing, no more nightmares, I got my life back. I can’t remember a time when I felt so good in years.”

Or Arthur K., 61, who says:

“This is unreal! The noise stopped! That hellish noise stopped! Oh God I can’t believe it, thank you so much! No more stress, zero anxiety! I know what you’ve been through Henry, I truly do. Thanks so much for sharing this with people like me!”

Gregory T,. 54, Texas says:

“I tried sound therapy, acupuncture, stress relief exercises, my wife even bought me one of those ugly hearing aids to cover the noise. But it was so annoying, I threw it in the garbage the next week. My life was a living hell. I could barely eat, sleep, work, talk to my wife and kids, I had constant headaches and dizziness. NOT ANYMORE. My days are quiet now and it feels like a bliss. Headaches are gone, so is my fear of memory loss. In fact, I feel my brain is getting sharper every day. I gave this to my older brother too, he doesn’t have tinnitus, but he takes them for his memory. I think everyone should.”

James R., 54, who says:

“I saw your method and said NO WAY. I mean all the research was there, the science is 100% accurate, and up to this day, I know all this and yet, I still can’t believe that after 8 painful years, I no longer have to listen to that constant life wrecking sound in my head. THANK YOU a million times! You saved my life!”

Q: Will Silencil work for everyone?

Yes this will work for any individual suffering from tinnitus between the ages of 20 to 80 years old. It is noninvasive and 100% natural. This formula may also help individuals suffering from early onset memory loss.

Q: Is there a Silencil guarantee?

Yes, simply return what you haven’t for the Risk-Free 60 day money back guarantee. There are no questions asked to receive the refund. This includes every bottle of Silencil that was purchased including International orders if available. E.g. Silencil pills South Africa, Silencil pills Germany, Silencil pills Italy etc.

The website also provides clear instructions:

Send the product return by mail to:

37 Inverness Drive E Ste 100 Englewood, CO 80112

Follow these steps to get a refund:

Fill the Return and Refund Form received with the order.

Send back the product at the above address.

Once they receive the package they will also send an email and let the customer know it has been done.

Q: Is Silencil safe to take?

Yes, Silencil tablets are non-GMO and a natural safe supplement that addresses the real root cause of tinnitus by nourishing the brain. It is made using the latest technology in an FDA approved facility.

Q: Are there Side Effects?

There are No reported negative side effects that we could find in this specific formulation. Customers should always follow the directions on the bottle. Our report includes a complete ingredient list for Silencil and a breakdown of possible side effects for individual ingredients as well but regarding this complete formula, consumers should only experience positive effects.

Q: Can Silencil be taken with other medications or supplements?

There are no reports showing an adverse reaction if you are taking other medications or supplements. The manufacturer states, "if you suffer from allergies or other certain medical conditions, we strongly advise that you consult with your doctor first."

Q: Is Silencil FDA Approved?

No, Silencil is not FDA approved. From doing extensive research we found review pages saying it is FDA approved. Consumers need to be aware that those reviews are complete inaccurate. It is not requited that Silencil have FDA approval because it is an all-natural formulation. There are no lab created chemicals requiring the product to be FDA Approved. In fact the FDA does not work with any natural supplements.

Q: How fast will it work?

The product should start to work right away for the user. According to their study, within 4 weeks, 100% of the participants were tinnitus free.

Q: What is the price?

Pricing shows the more bottles ordered, the less expensive it is for the customer.

1 bottle 69.00

3 bottles 59.00

6 bottles 49.00

Q: Where to buy Silencil?

Consumers should only purchase Silencil from the official manufacture’s website.

https://silencil.com/

Research Reviews Takes an in-depth look into Silencil. The Report Answers the Question, How Does Silencil Work?

In regards to tinnitus reviews, David Kingston states, "Tinnitus is a medical condition may be caused by damage to nerve cells in the brain from inflame thatmation and not the ears themselves. A brain related disease like dementia and even memory loss are also caused by inflammation. That is where Silencil comes into play.

Silencil claims it reduces this inflammation to help stop the root cause of tinnitus.

The Report Explains How This Formulation Works Using Five Steps.

Step 1. The Silencil Formula uses special species of the nutrients skullcap and hawthorn to help reduce the inflammation. It is stated that users will rapidly experience a lowering of the tinnitus due to these ingredients ability to eliminate inflammation directly on your nerve cells. This stops the vibrating and silencing the tinnitus noise.

Step 2. Noise in the ears is eliminated. After the inflammation in the brain is gone, the nerve cells will actually regain strength as they heal.

STEP 3 - The brain becomes sharper and rejuvenated. The manufacturer claims memory becomes sharper with a clearer focus.

STEP 4 - Users start to become shielded against tinnitus and even memory disease. The goal is to help protect the users protect their brain against annoying tinnitus.

STEP 5 - Consumers should now notice their well-being is improved including the overall health as well.

Who Created Silencil?

The manufacturer claims the product was created by a pharmaceutical research analyst who works for one of the top pharmaceutical companies named Henry Sanders.

His job is to help colleagues develop new medicine by gathering data.

The Silencil website also claims that elite governments and heads of states has been quietly developing the anti-tinnitus solution while keeping it behind closed doors.

Who is the Legit Retailer?

The retailer of Silencil is a company located in Delaware named BuyGoods.

Address:

1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223

Wilmington, DE, 19801, USA

BuyGoods does not endorse, approve or review the product. They are the retailer only.

How Silencil Was Developed:

The manufacturer states the breakthrough came from the American Neurological Association. The scientists discovered that tinnitus could come from inside the brain instead of the ear. It was found that the actual cause of tinnitus is from inflammation inside the brain.

The maker furthers states, “the tinnitus noises inside your head is caused because your brain tissue becomes inflamed and causes your brain’s nerve cells to vibrate. Severe brain disorders such as dementia, amnesia, deadly memory disease, they all start with some sort of inflammation on your brain.”

Silencil Dosage Directions:

Every bottle of Silencil contains a 30 day supply of the supplement. That would indicate the user needs to take 1 capsule per day. Consumers need to follow the directions closely to avoid any type of negative side effect.

Silencil claims after a few weeks of consistent use of Silencil the user should be free of tinnitus. The hearing should become sharper with a more peaceful quiet mind. Their formula is so potent that all cells within the body will benefit through rejuvenation.

Why Should Consumers Buy Silencil Supplement?

Consumers suffering from Tinnitus will benefit from taking this supplement. It also protects users from memory related diseases doing so by strengthening neural pathways to help both short and long term memory loss issues.

How Many Silencil Bottles Should Consumers Order?

That is a decision a buyer must make for themselves. If consumers are interested in the very best price, buying the 3 pack or 6 pack with save them money. If a consumer is only looking to try the product, purchasing only one bottle might be their best option.

Latest information COVID-19 and Silencil shipping:

At the time of this report, there were no findings of any delays in shipping. We recommend consumers check back using the following link for any future COVID-19 shipping concerns.

https://silencil.com/

Pros and Cons of Silencil:

Mr. Kingston states, "All honest reviews should include the Pros and Cons of the product to further help the consumer decide if the product is right for them. We include a well thought out list in our report."

Pros:

Claims to completely eliminate tinnitus symptoms in a few short weeks.

Safe and natural formulation

Non GMO Formula

Manufactured in an FDA Approved facility.

Easy to take capsules.

No knows negative side effects when taken as directed.

Helps with memory related issues.

Heart healthy formulation

Boosts overall health.

Affordable Pricing.

Outstanding Guarantee given to buyers.

Cons:

Silencil can only be purchased online. Consumers should only purchase from the official website.

Results will vary. Since every person using the product is different, results will vary. Some users will see more rapid relief than others.

No independent test results found online. Consumers will need to depend on the testing done by the manufacturer themselves.

Not many independent testimonials found. The testimonials found were from the manufacture’s website.

We could not find any information about Silencil at the better Business Bureau. That is not necessarily a negative finding. This product is very new. The only information we could find is with the retailer of the product called Buy Goods and it was a mixed rating given. That also should be no reflection on this product as Buy Goods is not the manufacturer but instead the retailer of the product.

28 ingredients are included in the formulation blend but only 13 of the ingredients are included can be found mentioned on the manufacture’s website.

Silencil’s Main Ingredients:

Skullcap: Scutellaria is the actual name for this genus flowering plant. It is in the mint family. Helps eliminate inflammation to stop tinnitus.

Hawthorn: Hawthorn is a plant. The berries, flowers and leaves can all be used to make supplements and medicine. It has many health benefits that reduce inflammation.

Oat straw: Oat straw grows with green oats and is a hay–like grass. Oat Straw can improve memory and focus by helping the brain function better to end tinnitus.

Mucuna Pruriens: Mucuna Pruriens is also known as the magic velvet bean. It belongs to the Fabaceae family of plants. The genus Mucuna, belonging to the Fabaceae family, sub family Papilionaceae, includes approximately 150 species of annual and perennial legumes. It helps prevent inflammation on the brain.

Rhodiola: Rhodiola is an herb that grows in the cold mountainous regions of Europe and Asia. Its roots are considered adaptogens. That means they help your body adapt to stress when consumed. It also strengthens the brain’s neurotransmitters. This can improve brain function.

Vitamin B1: Vitamin B1 is known as Thiamine. Vitamin B1 is water soluble and can help the body turn food into energy. It plays a role in heart function as well. It acts as a steroid for the brain.

Vitamin B2: Vitamin B2 , is also known as riboflavin. It is used by the body to produce energy and is also like a steroid for the brain.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is known as PYRIDOXINE. Vitamin B6 is often used in combination with other B vitamins to form what is referred to as B complex. It is often used for preventing and treating low levels of pyridoxine and many other conditions. It also works as a steroid for the brain.

Potassium: Potassium is an essential nutrient and is found in many foods. It is required for normal cell function and is present in every tissue of the body. Again it is like a steroid for the brain.

Gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA): GABA is a neurotransmitter in the brain and is a naturally occurring amino acid.

L-Theanine: L-Theanine is found naturally in green tea and is known to help individuals relax without drowsiness. It has been shown if used in conjuction with GABA to supercharge the memory, focus, energy levels and most important the brain itself.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an herb used in Indian medicine. It has the ability to help people relax and reduce stress as well as boosting overall health. There seems to be some findings that it may also help reduce tinnitus.

Chamomile: Chamomile is an herb that comes from the Asteraceae plant. It is used for many different health conditions, It can help reduce stress, prevent bone loss and boost the immune system.

The manufacturer states there are a total of 28 different ingredients in the formula but there is no additional information on the remaining ingredients used.

Silencil Benefits:

May Help Protect the Brain From Neurological Diseases:

Most people understand that Silencil is known to alleviate Tinnitus but it also has the ability to guard and protect the brain from other neurological diseases. The Manufacturer mentions it may protect users against Alzheimer’s as well.

May Reduce Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression:

Anxiety and depression could be caused by elevated psychological disturbances. Silencil helps eliminate these disturbances helping the brain to rapidly heal.

May Help Repair Brain Cell Damage:

In order for the individual to get true relief from tinnitus, there must be some repairing of the body's cerebrum’s sensory neurons. Silencil's formula works on healing this damage safely and naturally.

May Boost the Body's Immunity:

Silencil's ingredient profile includes nutrients that are known to boost the immunity. The combination and ratio of these ingredients make it an absolute immune booster Super Charger.

May Help Prevent Infections: The specially selected ingredients in Silencil may help the body fight many infections.

Silencil Studies and Trials:

Mr. Kingston states, “Although we could not find any independent trials for Silencil, the manufacturer states that there was a trial performed by a Doctor named Dr. Peterson.”

The test consisted of 40 tinnitus suffers both men and woman. The symptoms included both mild and sever cases of tinnitus and also subjects with memory problems.

All subjects were given the formula to take for 30 days.

100% of the participants were tinnitus free in 4 weeks according to the manufacture’s site.

The Silencil Promise:

Silencil provides a promise to their customers on their website:

Quality

Silencil is a premium product which is manufactured in an FDA certified facility. There is no compromising on quality in any way.

Composition

The formula is superior do to the precise composition of the highest quality ingredients used. It is completely natural with no toxic chemicals used.

Safety

Consumers can use this formulation worry free. There are no reported negative side effects and is completely non-GMO.

Researched Reviews Reported Final Verdict:

David Kingston states, “Silencil Tinnitus pills are a completely unique formula. Very different than anything we have ever seen before for the treatment of tinnitus. The combination of naturally blended ingredients makes this product a stand out formula for tinnitus.”

“Although we cannot vouch for all of the claims the manufacturer makes on their website about Silencil, there are also no negative Silencil reports we could find.”

“From our research we can determine the product is legit and is not a scam in any way.”

“The best part is, if the product does not work for you, they have a spectacular refund guarantee so you really have nothing to lose.”

“If I were suffering from tinnitus, I would absolutely try Silencil!”

A Word of Caution:

Mr. Kingston states, “Only purchase Silencil supplement directly from the official website .”

With so many websites selling product knock-offs, the only way to make sure consumers are purchasing the authentic Silencil supplement to be eligible for the guarantee, is to buy directly from the manufacturer.

