From silencing medics to banning 'rumors': Here's why Iran is struggling to contain its coronavirus outbreak

An Iranian man wearing a mask walks past a mural displaying his national flag in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Getty Images

Iran currently has the third-highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world outside of China.

The government has been accused of downplaying the severity of the epidemic and not revealing the true extent of the crisis, as officials fear the number of infections is much higher than the official count.

Popular mosques aren't heeding the government's advice to shut down, while several senior members of the Iranian government have also fallen ill.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the third most-affected country in the world outside mainland China.

The government has shut down all of the country's schools and universities, and is disinfecting crowded spots daily.

But this isn't enough: Medical staff have reported being silenced, while experts warn that the number of infected patients could be much higher than the official count.

The government has also been accused of withholding important information and downplaying the severity of the epidemic.

Scroll down to learn more.

Three weeks ago, Iranian officials confidently said that the epidemic would not be a problem in their country. They even bragged about exporting face masks to their Chinese trading partners.

iran ministers More





Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

That's far from what the country looks like now.

iran coronavirus More





Reuters

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the fourth most-affected country in the world, falling behind China, South Korea, and Italy.

iran coronavirus More





Getty Images

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Life in Iran has now come to a standstill. All of the country's schools and universities have closed down since February 23, alongside some cinemas and cultural centers.

Members of the medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize indoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. .JPG More





WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Public places including buses, subways, and taxi stations are being disinfected on a daily basis.