From silencing medics to banning 'rumors': Here's why Iran is struggling to contain its coronavirus outbreak

sankel@businessinsider.com (Sophia Ankel)
An Iranian man wearing a mask walks past a mural displaying his national flag in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Getty Images

  • Iran currently has the third-highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world outside of China.
  • The government has been accused of downplaying the severity of the epidemic and not revealing the true extent of the crisis, as officials fear the number of infections is much higher than the official count.
  • Popular mosques aren't heeding the government's advice to shut down, while several senior members of the Iranian government have also fallen ill.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the third most-affected country in the world outside mainland China.

The government has shut down all of the country's schools and universities, and is disinfecting crowded spots daily.

But this isn't enough: Medical staff have reported being silenced, while experts warn that the number of infected patients could be much higher than the official count.

The government has also been accused of withholding important information and downplaying the severity of the epidemic.

Scroll down to learn more.

Three weeks ago, Iranian officials confidently said that the epidemic would not be a problem in their country. They even bragged about exporting face masks to their Chinese trading partners.

iran ministers


Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

That's far from what the country looks like now.

iran coronavirus


Reuters

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the fourth most-affected country in the world, falling behind China, South Korea, and Italy.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Life in Iran has now come to a standstill. All of the country's schools and universities have closed down since February 23, alongside some cinemas and cultural centers.

Members of the medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize indoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. .JPG


WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Public places including buses, subways, and taxi stations are being disinfected on a daily basis.

iran coronavirus


Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Water consumption has reached the same level normally recorded in July — when people need more water due to the summer — because they are washing their hands so much more often.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also been pictured wearing disposable gloves during a speech — an apparent health measure that he hadn't appeared to take before.

iran coronavirus


Iranian Supreme Leader Press Office/Getty Images

And the streets of Tehran, the country's capital, have been deserted as worries residents choose to stay home.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Tehran's traffic police said Sunday marked the least crowded day since 2008, journalist Abas Aslani tweeted.

Neighboring countries like Turkey and Pakistan have also closed their borders with Iran. Iraq has also imposed an entry ban on any incoming Iranians.

iran coronavirus


Reuters

Sources: The Guardian, Wall Street Journal

But these measures don't seem to be enough. Iran's government has been accused of downplaying the severity of the epidemic and concealing important information that could have prevented further spread.

iran supreme leader coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Overwhelmed medical staff have said they are being threatened with interrogation if they provide any information about patients, shortages, or fatalities to the media.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

The country's parliament also said it would sentence anyone found "spreading rumors" about the outbreak to flogging and up to three years in prison. These "rumors" have largely encompassed any information about the virus, rather than outright falsities.

Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020.WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS


Reuters

Two worshippers at the Masumeh shrine in the holy city of Qom were arrested after they were filmed licking and kissing the shrine while saying: "I'm not scared of coronavirus."

Source: National Review, BBC

Meanwhile, Iran's top prosecutor general warned that hoarding face masks or other necessary equipment could end in the death penalty.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Authorities have said that wearing face masks doesn't necessarily help the average person prevent the coronavirus — hand-washing and avoiding close contact with potential carriers of the virus are more helpful.

Healthcare providers and anyone who could be infected should wear them, however.

Medical experts have warned that the number of infected individuals in the country is much higher than what is being reported by officials.

iran coronavirus


Reuters

Source: The New York Times, The Atlantic

A general surgeon in Isfahan warned as many as 12,000 probably had the virus and did not know it.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

Meanwhile, public services are overwhelmed. A local politician for Rasht, a province northwest of Tehran, said hospitals were full, authorities were lying, and that the death toll was "a joke," as The Guardian put it.

iran coronavirus


Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

Authorities have also been slammed for not closing down the holy city of Qom, the site of the first outbreak and where millions visit every year. Despite advice from the Ministry of Health, mosques and shrines are still holding mass services for pilgrims.

qom iran coroanvirus


Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

To make matters worse, more than 20 senior officials in Iran's parliament have also been infected with the coronavirus. They include Masoumeh Ebtekar, one of the country's vice presidents...

Masoumeh Ebtekar


Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

... and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who was seen looking clearly flustered and unwell at a press conference on February 25.

iran health minister coronavirus


Twitter/Karim Sadjadpour

Harirchi had previously told citizens that "we will defeat corona," according to a translation by Aslani.

Head of Iran's Disaster Management Organization, Ismail Najjar, also tested positive for the virus, according to state news agency Isna.

Source: Business Insider

Some senior officials, including a member of the Supreme Leader's senior advisory council, have also died of the virus.

Mirmohammadi,Seyed Mohammad


Islamic Parliament of Iran

Source: Business Insider

The World Health Organization said that the situation in Iran is "deeply concerning."

iran coronavirus


Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider