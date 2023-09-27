Silent alarm alerts police of attempted robbery: Suspect still on the lose

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a silent panic alarm at the PNC Bank off of University Boulevard.

JSO states that the suspect entered the business gave the bank teller a note demanding money and threatened harm to the employees.

Upon the employee telling the suspect that the business was cashless, the suspect fled the area. It’s believed he fled the area northbound along University Boulevard North.

It should be noted that the suspect did not receive any money nor display a weapon and no employees were injured.

Currently, Detectives from the JSO Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on the scene finishing interviews with employees and reviewing surveillance video.

JSO states that witnesses describe the suspect as a black male in his late teens or early 20s and about 5′5 - 5′7. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

We ask for anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

