‘Silent killer;’ Fire crews detect high levels of carbon monoxide in Dayton apartment building

Fire crews located high levels of carbon monoxide at an apartment building in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Chris Kinzler.

Around 1 p.m., Dayton Fire crews responded to a wellness check call on 427 Middle Street at the Senior Village of Dayton View apartment building.

When they entered the building, their portable oxygen and carbon monoxide monitors immediately went off.

“They were very suspicious that something was going on,” Kinzler said.

Fire crews then used their larger monitors to confirm the high levels of carbon monoxide.

“They investigated the carbon monoxide, and they found the boiler room is related to a defective boiler, so they quickly ventilated the building,” Kinzler said.

Property management and CenterPoint were called out to the building.

“(Ladder 13 crews) opened the building up very quickly and subsequently shut the gas down on the boiler,” Kinzler said.

Kinzler said property managers are working to get the boiler fixed.

“It’s going to be getting colder tonight, close to freezing, 34 is what I think the forecast had said, so that’s cold enough, and there are plenty of people who live in that building so we’re going to make sure they have heat,” Kinzler said.

The building has been ventilated and there are no longer high levels of carbon monoxide, therefore it’s safe for residents to stay in their apartments tonight.

“Other than the heat issue, it’s a non-issue now,” Kinzler said.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is very dangerous. Appliances that use natural gas can sometimes omit deadly levels of carbon monoxide if they are not properly serviced, Kinzler said.

“It’s called silent killer… You don’t know it’s there until you start feeling sick and that’s unfortunately too late,” Kinzler said.

According to the City of Dayton, the Dayton Fire Department will provide and install free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the homes of people who are unable to purchase them. For more information, click here.