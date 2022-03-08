The new silent majority: People who don't tweet

Erica Pandey
·1 min read

Most people you meet in everyday life — at work, in the neighborhood — are decent and normal. Even nice. But hit Twitter or watch the news, and you'd think we were all nuts and nasty.

Why it matters: The rising power and prominence of the nation's loudest, meanest voices obscures what most of us personally experience: Most people are sane and generous — and too busy to tweet.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Reality check: It turns out, you're right. We dug into the data and found that, in fact, most Americans are friendly, donate time or money, and would help you shovel your snow. They are busy, normal and mostly silent.

  • These aren't the people with big Twitter followings or cable-news contracts — and they don't try to pick fights at school board meetings.

  • So the people who get the clicks and the coverage distort our true reality.

Three stats we find reassuring:

  1. 75% of people in the U.S. never tweet.

  2. On an average weeknight in January, just 1% of U.S. adults watched primetime Fox News (2.2 million). 0.5% tuned into MSNBC (1.15 million).

  3. Nearly three times more Americans (56%) donated to charities during the pandemic than typically give money to politicians and parties (21%).

📊 One chart worth sharing: As polarized as America seems, Independents — who are somewhere in the middle — would be the biggest party.

  • In Gallup's 2021 polling, 29% of Americans identified as Democrats ... 27% as Republicans ... and 42% as independents.

Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

The bottom line: Every current trend suggests politics will get more toxic before it normalizes. But the silent majority gives us hope beyond the nuttiness.

🏁 Editor's note: This article was first written for the launch edition of Axios Finish Line, which is part of the Axios Daily Essentials newsletter package.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • I Am Shocked And Disgusted By The Sheer Entitlement Of These 30 Family Members

    You can't pick your family, but you can block them on Facebook!View Entire Post ›

  • Around a dozen Russian aircraft stranded in Switzerland

    Around a dozen Russian aircraft are stranded at Swiss airports by the closure of airspace in many European countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland's civil aviation authority estimated on Wednesday. "I expect that it will be around a dozen aircraft in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Civil Aviation said.

  • SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream

    The number of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and anti-government extremist groups across the U.S. fell for a third straight year in 2021, even as some groups were reinvigorated by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and by the ongoing culture wars over the pandemic and school curriculums. In its annual report, released Wednesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 733 active hate groups in 2021, down from the 838 counted in 2020 and the 940 counted in 2019. Hate groups had risen to a historic high of 1,021 in 2018, said the law center, which tracks racism, xenophobia and far right militias.

  • The ChopStir is the kitchen tool you’ve never heard of but absolutely need

    More than 4,700 Amazon shoppers give it 5 out of 5 stars.

  • ‘I’m so confused.’ I’m a school nurse who took out about $30K in student loans — but over the years they have ballooned up to $96K. How could this even happen and what can I do about it?

    Question: I’d like to obtain advice on tackling student loan debt. My loans have been in forbearance, and I want to investigate loan forgiveness options. Answer: First let’s look at how a student loan balance can triple, and next we will look at your loan forgiveness options (good news: being a nurse will likely help you).

  • Exclusive: World's largest Christian broadcaster taps Fox News alums for pivot to news

    Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which calls itself the world's largest Christian television broadcaster, is launching a news show called “Centerpoint” with Fox News alums.Why it matters: TBN is looking to build a "Christian lifestyle brand" rather than just "preaching and teaching," TBN VP of Marketing Nate Daniels told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: "Centerpoint" will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on weekdays and will

  • As Biden Blocks Russian Oil, the Next Step May Come From Consumers

    Exodus of U.S. companies from Russia continues, Elon Musk asks judge to quash 2018 SEC settlement, Alphabet’s deal for security company Mandiant could unleash consolidation, and other news to start your day.

  • A Guide to THE WALKING DEAD’s Upcoming Spinoffs

    The Walking Dead's universe is growing its own hoard of new shows. Here's what you should know about these new adventures. The post A Guide to THE WALKING DEAD’s Upcoming Spinoffs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Russia, China in 'strategic convergence' -Australian intelligence

    A "troubling new strategic convergence" between Beijing and Moscow has developed and the risk of "major power conflict" had grown since Russia invaded Ukraine, Australia's intelligence chief said on Wednesday. Andrew Shearer, director general of the Office of National Intelligence, said China's President Xi Jinping appears to be planning to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and use it as a base to overtake the United States as the world's leading power. The comments reinforce warnings that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has met near-universal condemnation by the West, may spread into a regional or global conflict.

  • This 50,000-year-old DNA changes what we know about ancient human history

    A new paper on ancient DNA (aDNA) posits that every person on the planet is descended from hunter-gatherers in Africa. The study was published last month in the journal Nature. In the paper, authors Elizabeth A. Sawchuk, Jessica C. Thompson, and more dive deep into their findings. According to ancient DNA, massive social changes 50,000 … The post This 50,000-year-old DNA changes what we know about ancient human history appeared first on BGR.

  • Unusual food combinations that are actually delicious

    If you’re looking to switch things up in the kitchen, try these surprisingly yummy recipes.

  • W.House slams hospital strike in Ukraine as 'barbaric'

    SOUNDBITE White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slams a "barbaric use of military force" after a Russian air strike severely damaged a children's hospital in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, injuring 17, according to preliminary figures.

  • China 'unsettled' by Russian setbacks in Ukraine -CIA head

    STORY: "I do think ... that they have been surprised and unsettled to some extent by what they've seen in Ukraine over the last 12 days, everything from the strength of the Western reaction to the way in which Ukrainians have fiercely resisted," CIA Director William Burns told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.Burns was asked whether he thought there might be room for a more "productive" U.S. conversation with China over Taiwan, given the economic damage Russia had suffered after invading Ukraine. He said he did not."I would just say analytically, I would not underestimate President Xi and the Chinese leadership's determination with regard to Taiwan," he said.Burns said he believed there had been "an impact on the Chinese calculus with regard to Taiwan and which we obviously are going to continue to pay careful attention to," but did not elaborate.The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused particular alarm in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary. The island, which Washington is obliged by law to provide with the means to defend itself, has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

  • 28 Funny Test Answers That Will Make You Laugh Way, Wayyyy Harder Than They Should

    Give this kid an A.View Entire Post ›

  • Man ‘not sorry’ for cutting up cedar bridge is sent to prison

    A man caught cutting chunks of cedar from a logging bridge showed no remorse and now faces the consequences of his destructive actions.

  • Strawberry shortcake becomes official state dessert after Gov. DeSantis signs bill | Press Conference

    On the fifth day of the Florida Strawberry Festival, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1006 into law, which designated strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert.

  • Redheads Process Pain Differently From Everyone Else. Here's Why

    Red heads needs more anesthesia and less opioids on average. Here's why redheads have a different pain tolerance and what people with red hair should know about pain.

  • This lip balm I buy on Amazon instantly soothes my chronically dry lips for hours

    It's worth the money.

  • Attorney seeks to stop special election for Inhofe's seat

    A high-profile Oklahoma attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to stop the special election for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat, arguing the U.S. Constitution does not allow a special election to fill the post until it's vacant. Enid attorney Stephen Jones, who gained national prominence as the attorney for convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, filed the lawsuit late Monday. Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, 87, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced last month that he plans to resign in January, just two years into his six-year term.

  • Dashcam shows Florida trooper hit car headed for Skyway Bridge full of 10K runners

    She was “the last line of defense to the Skyway 10K runners, placed herself in harm’s way to protect others,” Florida Highway Patrol said.