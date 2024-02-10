Silent Observer launches new school-based program, higher rewards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer has launched a new program to replace its Fast 50 program, which started in the 1990s as a way for students to anonymously report potential threats and make a “fast $50.”

“After running Fast 50 the way it was for so many years, we decided that we needed to upgrade and perhaps incentivize students with higher reward amounts and crimes that pose a threat to the health and welfare and immediate safety of students,” Jennifer Reynolds, executive director of Silent Observer of West Michigan, said.

“Speak Up Cash Out” gives students in Ionia and Kent counties the opportunity to anonymously report potential incidences involving weapons, theft, drugs, bullying and more.

“(Students) have this lifeline. It’s kind of like a safety net to remain anonymous but share with someone the dangers that they are concerned about or something that is criminal in nature,” Reynolds said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online, on the Android or iPhone app and over the phone at 616.774.2345.

When the tip comes to Silent Observer, the student’s name is replaced with a tip number. Silent Observer will then contact the school administration. The administration looks into it and notifies Silent Observer of the outcome of the tip.

Rewards for credible tips range from $100 to $1,000. Anyone claiming a reward must identify themself using the correct identification number given when the tip was reported.

Schools participating in Speak Up Cash Out include:

Byron Center High School, Junior High Schools and Middle Schools

East Grand Rapids High School and Middle School

East Kentwood High School, Freshman Campus, Crossroads and Middle Schools

Grand Rapids Community College

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grand Valley State University

Grandville High School

Kenowa Hills High School, Pathways and Middle School

Northview High School

Wyoming Park Junior High and High School

For more information, visit Silent Observer’s website.

