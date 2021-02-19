A silent pandemic within a global one: Help someone (or yourself) escape domestic abuse

Laurie Larsh

A pandemic within a pandemic” — that is how the New England Journal of Medicine has described domestic violence during COVID-19. According to Safe Alliance, which operates women’s and children’s shelters in Charlotte, a staggering one in three women will be impacted by sexual assault or domestic violence during their lifetime. From understanding the warning signs to creating a safety plan and learning how to find positive relationships after being in an abusive one, domestic violence is an under discussed topic.

COVID doesn’t make an abuser,” Jacky Mulveen, project manager of Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Educators (WE:ARE), told Time Magazine. “But COVID exacerbates it. It gives them more tools, more chances to control you. The abuser says, ‘You can’t go out; you’re not going anywhere,’ and the government also is saying, ‘You have to stay in.’”

Domestic violence shelters and services have remained open in Charlotte throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but having the privacy and ability to access them has become more challenging. “Children are at home doing online school, many people are working from home — it becomes a lot harder to make a private phone call or to get away for an appointment,” said Brandolyn McPhail, domestic violence clinician at Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.

Safe Alliance has seen a fluctuation in its number of calls throughout the past year, following an initial 45% spike when the March 2020 shutdown was announced.

“During this pandemic, especially, it is really important to check in on your neighbors, friends and family, especially if you see a pattern of them not being in touch as much,” said Karen Parker, president and CEO of Safe Alliance. “They may not be ready to come forward, but offering that support and letting them know you are there is important — and our hotline is open 24/7.”

Signs and patterns to look for

Although abuse can come in different forms, it all boils down to control — whether physical, emotional, sexual, financial or psychological. Often abusers use similar methods or patterns to gain control over their victims subtly, over a period of time. Some signs and patterns that experts advise are important to be aware of include:

  • Constantly tracking your whereabouts and wanting to FaceTime to see where you are and who you are with.

  • Working to isolate you from friends and family.

  • Asking incessant questions and calling nonstop when you attempt to do something with someone else to the point that it makes you not want to do anything.

  • Restricting access to financials — won’t give access to bank accounts, credit cards or cash; knows your income but you don’t know theirs.

  • Talking negatively about your friends and family and planting seeds of doubt about the people in your life.

  • Always wanting to be with you — grocery shopping, the gym, errands — never giving you the time or space to operate independently.

  • Ghosting you or disappearing as punishment if you do something to upset them.

  • Constantly placing blame on you for everything.

  • Repeating a cycle of praise, isolation and creating self doubt.

  • Creating an environment of fear where you start to hide things because you are concerned about the way they will respond.

  • Saying degrading things that you start to believe, causing you to change your behavior so they don’t say them.

  • Using a child as a weapon to gain control or demean you.

&#x00201c;You should never feel fearful, and that doesn&#x002019;t just mean physically. Abuse is emotional and verbal as well &#x002014; words hurt,&#x00201d; domestic violence clinician Brandolyn McPhail said.
“You should never feel fearful, and that doesn’t just mean physically. Abuse is emotional and verbal as well — words hurt,” domestic violence clinician Brandolyn McPhail said.

“In my job I have seen situations where abusers will control everything down to electricity usage — putting lockboxes on circuit breakers, taking light bulbs out of the socket when they leave the house so that victims cannot use the lights.” McPhail said.

“There is a difference between being concerned to tell your partner something because they may get upset and being fearful of telling your partner something. You should never feel fearful, and that doesn’t just mean physically. Abuse is emotional and verbal, as well — words hurt.“

Creating a safety plan

It is hard to think logically and clearly in a crisis, so planning ahead is critical. Because each person’s access to safe people, places and resources varies, there is no one-size-fits-all plan. Some individuals may be able to rely on family members or friends. Others have church as a safe space, but for many it can seem as if there are no options.

Counselors and domestic violence experts are available through national and local hotlines 24/7 to assist in creating a safety plan tailored to each individual’s specific situation. “We want people to know that we are here for anyone who needs us,” Parker said.

Some universally important steps to take include having copies of important documents such as a driver’s license or ID, social security card, insurance cards and banking information. Also, consider packing a bag with essentials and leaving these items with a trusted friend, family member or even in your car or workplace.

“A lot of times victims don’t want to get a restraining order because they don’t want to take their partner away from their children,” Brandolyn said. “What they don’t realize is it is still possible to have visitation. We offer a safe visit/safe exchange program at the facility, where parents can safety exchange a child or even have supervised visits in our onsite playroom. There are options, and a lot of people don’t know that.”

Having a healthy relationship after an abusive one

For those who have been able to step away from an abusive relationship, it can be extremely difficult to share their story and begin to trust again.

Brittney Bouges, owner of Bogues Group and daughter of former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues, bravely opened up to The Charlotte Observer about being attacked. “It’s not you, no matter what someone is telling you. You didn’t ask for this and you didn’t deserve it. Nothing you do or say would justify someone putting their hand on you.”

Brittney Bogues came forward with her story of survival and shares how she has been able to build a healthy relationship following an abusive one.
Brittney Bogues came forward with her story of survival and shares how she has been able to build a healthy relationship following an abusive one.

McPhail echoes that sentiment when helping to counsel survivors. “Abuse doesn’t define you. It is an experience you had, but it doesn’t define you. Look at what you can be proud of. It is your partner that needs to change, not you. It’s not your fault.”

One way that McPhail and others help guide survivors is by having them identify other relationships in their life — family, friends, children, coworkers — who have healthy patterns. Most people have at least one positive relationship that they can use to identify healthy behaviors and begin to learn to replicate them.

“Now that I’m in a happy and healthy relationship after being in an abusive one, there are clear, striking differences,” Bogues told CharlotteFive. “My new boyfriend showed me that love does not hurt. When I tell him my feelings, he doesn’t discard or belittle them. He is supportive, kind and honest.”

Look for the helpers

Melody Gross is both a child witness and a survivor. She launched her business, Courageous Shift, to offer one-on-one and group coaching, as well as consulting services to help businesses develop domestic violence policies.

One resource she created during COVID-19 is a Courageous Survivors Circle for those in the BIPOC community. The group is free and meets twice per month (currently online due to the coronavirus) to shed shame, feel support and discover coping mechanisms.

In addition, Gross created the Eva Lee Parker Fund, named for her late grandmother, which distributes funds to victims in need of financial assistance.

“I created this fund to help with everything from fixing broken items, to getting access to food to being able to pay for gas to leave a dangerous situation,” Gross said. “I ask very few questions of the women who request funding because there are already so many barriers for victims of abuse. Does that mean there may be people who take advantage of this? Maybe. But so often it is the financial abuse and lack of access to money that keeps women in abusive relationships, and I want to help alleviate that.”

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, there are resources available 24/7 both nationally and locally. For emergencies call 911.

National Hotline

800-799-7233 (SAFE), live chat is also available

Safe Alliance Hope Line

980-771-4673

National Teen Dating Violence Hotline

(ages 13-18) 866-331-9474 TEXT Love Is to 22522

Mecklenburg County Community Support Services

North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence

919-956-9124

Atrium Domestic Violence Healthcare Project

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Recommended Stories

  • Montblanc Has a New Creative Director: EXCLUSIVE

    Marco Tomasetta is joining the German luxury brand after working at Givenchy, Prada and other brands.

  • The Most Controversial Celebrity Dresses of All Time Through the Years

    Some celebrities really aren't afraid to bare it all on the red carpet. From Redbook

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed Thick 'Kebab Meat' From A Scalp Cyst

    "Add that into a gyro 🥙"

  • We Paired Floral Designers With the Latest Fabrics. The Results Will Take Your Breath Away

    These new art-inspired textiles were just begging for bouquets to bring out their best.From ELLE Decor

  • Get Egg-cited About These DIY Easter Basket Ideas

    You'll want to put all of your eggs in these baskets.From Country Living

  • The new Normal People? Cast announced for BBC series of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends

    The TV series based on Irish author Sally Rooney’s second novel, Normal People, was one of the major hits of the first lockdown, turning its stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal into household names. Now, excitement is building for the dramatisation of Rooney’s debut work, Conversations With Friends, which is premiering on BBC Three in 2022. Now, the cast of the new series has been announced. Alison Oliver, a recent graduate of drama school The Lir Academy in Dublin, will make her screen debut in the lead role of Frances. American actress Sasha Lane, known for Andrea Arnold’s American Honey, will play Bobbi; Jemima Kirke of HBO’s Girls will play Melissa; and Joe Alwyn of movie The Favourite will play Nick. Alwyn is also going to be the new Sebastian Flyte in the upcoming Brideshead Revisited - and is dating Taylor Swift. Like Normal People, this new Rooney adaptation will be produced by Element Pictures. Alice Birch and Lenny Abrahamson, writer and director respectively, are also returning. They’ll be working alongside writers Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton and director Leanne Welham on the drama, which will consist of 12 half-hour episodes - premiering on BBC Three, and also airing on BBC One and Hulu. Rooney’s 2017 novel is narrated by Frances, a 21-year-old student at Trinity College Dublin (which the author herself attended). Fellow student Bobbi is Frances’s best friend, former lover, and spoken-word poetry partner. Their bond is tested when they’re drawn into the adult world via Melissa, a wealthy, established photographer and essayist in her 30s, and her handsome actor husband Nick. Rooney creates a complex series of flirtations, deceptions and affairs among the quartet. There are some similarities with Normal People, like a coming of age tale, heartbreak, and the examination of power imbalances. Expect plenty more frank sex scenes, too.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Subtly Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Their Pregnancy Announcement

    We love this. ❤️

  • Pineapple-Glazed Ham Is the Way to Our Hearts This Easter

    It's all about that glaze. From Good Housekeeping

  • Alexis Ohanian Wore the Best T-Shirt to Serena Williams's Australian Open Match

    Lest we forget: There is no greater athlete than Serena Jameka Williams.

  • 11 Shows to Watch When Outlander's Off the Air

    Because you can only reread the books so many times.From Town & Country

  • This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Were Tailored to Perfection

    undefinedOriginally Appeared on Vogue

  • Experts Say These Are the Best Magnesium Supplements to Boost Low Levels

    Plus, exactly how to tell if you need more of this crucial mineral in the first place.From Prevention

  • Kendall Jenner Just Announced She's Been Working On Her Own Tequila Brand For The Last 3.5 Years

    Sip like a Kar-Jenner. From Delish

  • Wall Covering Ideas to Fill Any Room With Texture

    Get to know some new surface materials. From Redbook

  • These Baileys Cocktail Recipes Are Exactly What Your St. Patty's Day Party Needs

    Here's how to add the Irish cream to everything.From Delish

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Sit Down with Oprah in a Primetime Interview

    Mark your calendar for March 7.

  • Tory Burch is Having a Major Sale Right Now

    It's the perfect time to stick up for spring. From Town & Country

  • 20 Beloved Stores That Closed for Good (or Massively Downsized) In 2020

    It was a tough year for us all.From Good Housekeeping

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Isabelle Huppert in the Perfect Flared Jeans

    From Clare Waight Keller's final collection for Chloé.

  • 6 Face Mask Mistakes You're Making, According to a Doctor

    At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely inadvisable to go out in public without wearing a mask. Why? Wearing a protective face covering has been found time and again to be one of the most effective methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19. However, there is a decent chance you aren’t maximizing the effectiveness of your face mask, according to Karen Jubanyik, MD, Yale Medicine Emergency Medicine Physician, Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine, Yale School of Medicine and one of the authors of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read on to learn about the biggest mask mistakes you are making—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 “Treat Your Mask Like Underwear” If you aren’t wearing and caring for your mask like your finest pieces of lingerie, then you are making a huge mistake. “The best analogy is to treat your mask like underwear,” Dr. Jubanyik tells Eat This, Not That! Health. 2 Make Sure It Fits Well You wouldn’t wear baggy underwear or a bra that is too tight, so think about your mask in a similar way, making sure it is well-fitting. “A poorly fitting mask will have you grabbing at it and you need to avoid touching your face/mask,” Dr. Jubanyik points out. 3 Your Material Matters Scratchy undies and bras can make your day miserable and so can a mask made out of subpar material. “Make sure it is a comfortable material for your skin,” says Dr. Jubanyik. “You do not want to break out in a rash due to irritation from the material. If this happens, you will not want to wear the mask as much as you should.” 4 Don’t Re-Wear Them If the thought of wearing dirty underwear two days in a row grosses you out, you should avoid re-wearing a soiled mask. “Wash after every use,” Dr. Jubanyik asserts. 5 Wash Your Mask Like Your Undergarments Cleaning your mask properly is not only key in terms of disinfection, but also making sure it will last as long as possible. “Wash in hot water,” instructs Dr. Jubanyik. “Dry fine materials in air, while more durable fabrics can go in the dryer." 6 Don’t Share With Others You probably don’t let your friends and family wear your underwear. Dr. Jubanyik suggests maintaining the same policy with your mask. “Do not share with others,” she says. 7 How to Survive This Pandemic As for yourself, keep you mask clean and follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a (clean!) face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.