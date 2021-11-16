Nov. 16—This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential. Part one of "Silent Snipers" was published Sunday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

For a few days in late November 1959, it looked as if the Thanksgiving Eve slaying of J.M. Hoover might go unsolved.

The 77-year-old High Point man had been shot in the back of the head — at close range — as he was reading his evening newspaper. The sniper then stole $335 from the elderly farmer's overalls and vanished, without leaving so much as a bloody fingerprint at the scene. According to newspaper accounts, investigators had no promising leads, and the trail was growing colder by the day.

Three days after the killing, though, news broke of a surprising arrest. Two teenage boys — 15-year-old Roger Dell Wilson and 16-year-old Billy Ladd Brown — had been charged with Hoover's murder. Equally surprising was the story the two teens told of how and why they had committed the crime.

According to The High Point Enterprise, the two baby-faced teenagers had been hunting that afternoon with a shotgun belonging to Wilson's foster dad. About a mile from Hoover's home, they shot and killed a boxer bulldog they claimed had been bothering them.

After killing the dog, Wilson reportedly said, "Let's go on up and knock off the old man and get his money."

So they did — that's how impulsive their crime was.

Newspaper accounts indicate the two scouted Hoover's home and found a side window where they would have a clear shot at him as he read his newspaper. Hiding behind a maple tree outside the window, they hatched a plan to shoot Hoover jointly — Wilson would aim the shotgun and hold it steady, while Brown would pull the trigger.

Brown backed out at the last second, though, stepping away and whispering, "I can't do it."

So Wilson pulled the trigger himself, and then told Brown, "You know if we haven't killed him, we'll have to finish it, because he knows both of us."

The one shot, though, was enough.

Together, the two went inside and took Hoover's wallet, then skedaddled. They left the scene around 6 p.m., and their victim's body was discovered about an hour later.

Meanwhile, the teens used about $30 of their ill-gotten loot to buy some beer, hot dogs and marshmallows for a campfire get-together with their friends ... at which, presumably, they kept their deadly secret to themselves. They stuffed the rest of the money, about $300, in a quart jar and buried it in a field near Wilson's home.

Sheriff's deputies actually took Wilson and Brown into custody the night of the shooting — after a passing motorist reported having seen them near Hoover's home around the time he was killed — but their alibis matched. Each said they had gone hunting that afternoon and went to the marshmallow roast that evening, but they feigned cluelessness about Hoover's death.

It wasn't until two days after the slaying that Brown finally broke down and confessed, when Chief Deputy Herman Burrows confronted the teenager with the ashy remains of a burned billfold he'd found near Brown's home.

"Boy," the deputy told him, "there's nobody can help you now except yourself and your maker."

Brown wept and then spilled his guts, implicating Wilson as his conspirator. The boys signed their confessions, then led deputies to the jar of money they had buried.

The Enterprise reported the arrests the following day and published a photograph of the two teens in custody. According to one deputy quoted in the article, the teens showed little remorse for their crime, acting "like all they did was steal a box of crackers."

If convicted of first-degree murder, the article stated, the two teenagers could face the gas chamber, although authorities said they doubted that would happen because of the boys' age.

Two months later, Brown and Wilson pleaded guilty to Hoover's murder, with the stipulation that their punishment would be life in prison. They were sent to Central Prison in Raleigh, no doubt thankful they wouldn't be on death row.

It's not clear how much time the two actually served, but The Enterprise wrote, "It is common practice for a person sentenced to life imprisonment to be eligible for parole after 10 or 12 years, a court spokesman said."

However long the silent snipers served, Hoover's family members would probably tell you it wasn't long enough for the life of the man they silenced.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579

