Silent Witness ceremony honors victims of domestic violence in South Carolina

Oct. 4—The names of victims of domestic violence will not go silent.

The mood was somber as the names of domestic violence victims were read during the 25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony held at the South Carolina State Capitol complex on Tuesday.

The event is held each October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victims who died by domestic violence in the past year.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Sen. Katrina Shealy, community and religious leaders and a domestic violence survivor, attended the event.

Wilson said this year theme was, "Everybody knows somebody."

Reading the names of 37 women and 12 men domestic violence victims who died in South Carolina in 2021, Wilson said domestic violence is not an issue that effects one person, but everyone.

South Carolina reported 49 domestic violence homicides in 2021, Wilson said. The one victim was identified as unknown.

"Domestic violence affects people from all walks of life and impacts our community individually and collectively across the lifespan. Now, more than ever, we must continue working toward violence-free communities to interrupt and end the cycle of abuse. We must strategically target our youth through comprehensive prevention education and continue to build out a coordinated network of stakeholders in our response strategy," Wilson said in a media release.

During the past year the National Domestic Violence Hotline answered over 400,000 calls and texts from domestic violence victims, Wilson said.

South Carolina ranks 23rd in the nation for the number of domestic violence cases, based on 2020 data.

"This is a sad and solemn occasion to commemorate the lives that were lost in the past year to domestic violence," said Wilson.

Wilson said domestic violence doesn't discriminate against, race, age, gender or socioeconomic status, but hope is what keeps people together.

"What holds us together are acts of love and hope," Wilson said. "I hope that you will walk away with that at the end of the event."

Growing up domestic violence survivor Tina Torres said domestic violence was normal because her parents would have arguments and then make up with love.

Once she got into a relationship, she thought that physical and emotional abuse was OK.

"As a kid, witnessing abuse was a normal part of the household," she said. "I just assumed that is what love looked like," she said.

By the time Torres got into her 30s, she realized that any form of abuse is not love. Now Torres works at a domestic violence agency in Columbia.

"Abuse is not love in any shape or form," she said.

Aiken County

Aiken County didn't have any names announced during Tuesday's ceremony, but the issue is still important.

"It's important that we raise awareness about domestic violence because it is very preventable in our community, and it is a societal issue because domestic violence is a learned behavior," said Jessica Couch, Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons executive director.

The agency serves six counties, but provides domestic violence to Allendale, Aiken and Barnwell counties. Some services the agency provides are legal and court advocacy, counseling crisis intervention and a shelter for those facing domestic violence.

Coach said the goal of the center is to provide resources and raise awareness about domestic violence.

Coach said domestic violence is very complex, which makes it difficult to leave. She said some contributing factors include finances, children, and the confidence to make it own their own.

Coach said the agency works with local law enforcement agencies and provides training.

Coach said the Cumbee Center served 550 new domestic violence victims in 2021.

"I think that anyway we can bring awareness to a crime that is so hidden, it can be impactful," she said.

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said domestic violence can range from two people having verbal arguments to a physical assault. He said domestic violence is a serious crime because the household is disruptive, he said.

He said once a deputy arrives on the scene, they are connected with the department's victim services as well as the Cumbee Center. He also said officers makes sure the victim receives medical treatment.

He said law enforcement is trained to handle domestic violence cases from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

He said law enforcement helps a victim in getting the resources needed for an order of protection.

"We try to provide the assistance that we can to the victim," he said.

Abdullah, who has been in law enforcement for the last 20 years, said domestic violence is a big issue in the Aiken County community.

Abdullah said people should call local law enforcement if there are concerns about domestic violence.

Coach said even if someone is not directly impacted by domestic violence, it still matters.

"It's important for people to know that there is help, there is a way out, there is hope, and you don't have to live with domestic violence," she said.

Resources:

—Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons: 24-hour hotline at 803-649-0480, cumbeecenter.org

—National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

—South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: sccadvasa.org/get-help