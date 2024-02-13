Silent Witness series 27 capped off its King's Cross Serial Killer mystery with a surprise engagement tonight (13 February).

In recent weeks, forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander (played by Emilia Fox) and colleague Jack Hodgson (David Caves) have been delighting fans by finally taking their flirting to the next level, but just before the credits rolled on BBC One, the pair's romance was beautifully crystallised with a marriage proposal.

Nikki and Jack - or 'Jakki' as Silent Witness fans dubbed them - were fresh off the investigation when it became clear that they couldn't bear to spend any time apart. Ringing him from her back garden, she said: "Hey, I've just got back. I was so happy to be home for about 10 seconds, maybe 20..."

"Then what happened?" asked Jack, which was met by: "Then I wondered where you were."

"Awww shucks," he replied before pressing her doorbell and appearing at the front of Nikki's house.

The forensic pathologist couldn't believe her eyes after discovering the engagement ring in an evidence bag. (BBC)

"I'm here about the advert, the lodger," he joked, as the pair playfully enacted a house viewing.

When their games had died down, Jack parked himself on Nikki's sofa, noting how they both work with evidence before ultimately making decisions.

He then produced a folded-up evidence bag from his pocket which Nikki slowly opened to discover an engagement ring waiting inside.

"I can't imagine a day without you, I can't," said Jack. "Will you marry me Nikki?"

Grinning from ear to ear, she kissed him and answered excitedly: "Yes!"

Jack and Nikki share a kiss in Silent Witness. (BBC)

Following this magical scene, Silent Witness viewers piled onto social media site X to react.

One person wrote: "I'VE DREAMED FOR THIS MOMENT FOR SO LONG AND I CAN'T BELIEVE IT HAS HAPPENED!!!!!! JACK AND NIKKI ARE GETTING MARRIEDDDDDDDD MY HEART IS LEAPING OUT OF MY CHEST", while another pointed out: "the ring in the evidence bag is just so perfectly them".

"The perfect proposal for the perfect couple! Engagement ring in an evidence [bag]", "Ooooh that ending was perfection!!" and "Thanks Emilia & David for so many wonderful Jakki moments in this series of #SilentWitness. Watching their romance & love for each other blossom & develop is an absolute joy to watch. You 2 have perfected these scenes, showing how a couple can work together & love each other too," read a trio of messages.

And the celebrations continued:

It’s wonderful when a tv show delivers a scene that fans have waited years for in the most beautiful, perfect way. I really wasn’t expecting *that* to happen to be honest. 🥹 Thank you @MrDavidCaves @EmiliaFox for the characters we love so much! #SilentWitness — charlotte 🖤 (@rosecoloredchar) February 13, 2024

Oh my god, he did it, he only went and did it 😭🥹🥰 I’m so happy for them #SilentWitness — Jess (@ifeelflames) February 13, 2024

Oh my godddd Jack and Nikki 💙😭 #silentwitness — Nicole (@foreverabluecfc) February 13, 2024

Silent Witness airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

