Silent Witness series 27 confirms release date

Silent Witness is back for series 27 next month.

A year since Emilia Fox's Dr. Nikki Alexander and David Caves's Jack Hodgson were last onscreen, the crime drama will premiere on Monday, January 8 at 9pm on BBC One (via RadioTimes).

The new blood from series 26; Alastair Michael, Aki Omoshaybi and Rhiannon May, are also set to reprise their characters Velvy Schur, Dr. Gabriel Folukoya and Cara Connelly.

Silent Witness fans will get to see how things are going for Nikki and Jack, who finally made things official in the twenty-sixth series.

On that very subject, Fox told the aforementioned publication: "If you've worked alongside each other for a decade and they're both single, and they clearly enjoy being together, apart from should they get together because they're colleagues, what else is in the way?

"The producers wanted to put them together and see what would happen, and then we wanted to caretake them into not just being broken up, but to retain the flavour which the audience has seemed to have enjoyed, which is that they can still have that fun and they can still have that relationship."



Meanwhile, the show's producer, Jayne Chard, revealed in July how Silent Witness has undergone some major changes ahead of the next episodes airing.

Speaking to HELLO!, Chard noted how the team had made alterations to the set and character wardrobes as well as adopting fresh production techniques.

On the series using virtual production methods for the very first time, she said: "That's going to be a new and exciting way forward that has never happened on this show before. It's just going to really expand what we can do in series 28."

Silent Witness series 1 to 26 are available to catch up on via BBC iPlayer, with the 27th due to premiere January 8, 2024.



