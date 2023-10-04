Silent Witness: Two Aiken women remembered among S.C. domestic violence victims

Oct. 4—Two Aiken County women who died as a result of domestic violence were remembered Tuesday during a Silent Witness ceremony held by the attorney general's office.

Rosa Salguero-Landaverde and Lacey Toole were two of the many names that were read during the 26th annual Silent Witness Domestic Violence ceremony held at the South Carolina State Capitol Complex in Columbia.

The event, which also included speakers and survivors of domestic violence, was solemn as participants sang about love and prayer.

Twenty-nine women and seven men from across South Carolina lost their lives in 2022 as a result of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported 446,320 calls, texts and chats from victims and has taken more than 2,000 incoming calls, Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Family members of the victims carried life-sized silhouettes as a bell rang for each victim and an additional 37 silhouettes that represented potential unknown victims.

The Violence Policy Center will release a 25-year special report on Oct. 4 that details data and trends across the nation related to men killing women. The report ranks South Carolina 23rd in the nation for domestic violence

Wilson said the event is held in October each year to honor victims of domestic violence and to bring attention to public health issues and criminal concerns in the state.

"Today is about coming together as a community, to combat domestic violence and to celebrate the achievements," Wilson said.

Salguero-Landaverde was killed in a June 2, 2022 murder-suicide at a home in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue, the Aiken Standard reported.

Police found Salguero-Landaverde and Yoni Vargas, 37, dead inside the master bedroom and investigators determined Vargas shot Salguero-Landaverde before he turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Two days later on June 4, 2022, Toole died after she was shot by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, the newspaper reported.

Investigators said the man shot Toole and then shot himself, the police said.

On the day of the incident, police responded to a call of shots fired at the home and found Toole in the front yard of the home from a gunshot wound and the man on the front porch with a gunshot wound.

Toole later died from her injuries at Augusta University Medical Center.

Wilson said while the fight to end South Carolina is still there, the state will continue to fight domestic violence through awareness and connecting victims with resources.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress our state has made and will continue to make," he said.