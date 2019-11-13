Silent Yachts Debuts a New Triple-Deck Version of Its Dead Quiet, Solar-Powered Catamaran

Click here to read the full article.

After making a major splash in the marine world earlier this year, Silent Yachts is doubling down—or tripling, perhaps—on its groundbreaking solar-powered catamaran. The Austrian-based builder has just unveiled a brand-new tri-deck version of its flagship Silent 80 series.

Touted as the marque’s “most spacious model to date,” the triple-decker boasts an epic panoramic air-conditioned saloon on the flybridge—a feature which sets it apart from its predecessor. The layout can be arranged with either a sweeping skylounge on the top deck or an expansive 295-square-foot fly deck—whatever the owner desires.

“We thought we can make another step forward with the new model,” Silent Yachts founder and chief executive Michael Köhler said. “The additional sky lounge is a very convenient space and helps stretch out the period of using the boat. The extra space on top extends social areas onboard, while offering new opportunities in terms of layout.”

To recap, Silent 80 was penned by Marco Casali of Too-Design, with the ingenious concept coming from the Köhler himself. The stealth cruiser has a flybridge that is fitted with 70 solar panels which generate 26kWp of power. The green energy is then stored in lithium batteries, which allow for all-night, dead quiet, cruising.

The versatile vessel can accommodate three different propulsion systems: cruiser, hybrid-power and e-power. If you opt for the e-power version, two 250kW electric will see the catamaran comfortably cruise up to 18 knots and 100 nautical miles per day—certainly not the fastest, but the next-to-no sound or diesel fumes more than makes up for it. And if you slow right down to 6-7 knots, she can sail in silence with range passing 100 nautical miles a day.

Silent 80 (starting from $6.53 million) is currently under construction in Ancona, Italy, and five models have already been snapped up by prospective buyers. The first model went to a South African owner and is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

