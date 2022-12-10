Silex Systems' (ASX:SLX) investors will be pleased with their enviable 700% return over the last three years

While Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 27% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 700% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Silex Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Silex Systems has grown its revenue at 60% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 100% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Silex Systems can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Silex Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 134% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 36% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Silex Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

