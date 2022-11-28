The Silhouette is just as powerful as the Cricut—and it's just $159 for Cyber Monday
Save up to 25% on Silhouette's precision cutting machines, the Portrait 3 and Cameo 4 during Cyber Monday 2022.
Similar to the ever-popular Cricut machines, these cutting and printing tools are great for upping your creative DIY projects.
The holiday season is inching closer, and Cyber Monday deals are heating up. If you're on the hunt for your crafty friend's perfect gift—or for your own tool to help with homemade presents—look no further than the discounted machines from Silhouette, the Portrait 3 and Cameo 4. These tools can help out with a range of DIY projects, from making stickers to cutting fabric.
Get the Portrait 3 for $159.99 at Silhouette
Get the Cameo 4 for $259.99 at Silhouette
The Silhouette Portrait 3: Available for 25% off
Designed for the perfectionist, the Portrait 3 offers strong precision for cutting paper up to 10 feet in length and with materials like sticker sheets, vinyl and cardstock. It works with Silhouette Studio, a software program that allows you to browse existing designs or experiment with your own artwork. (The Portrait 3 can even use pens to sketch your own custom artwork—great for Christmas cards!)
The Silhouette Cameo 4: Available for 15% off
Perfect for the experienced (or ambitious!) crafter, the Cameo 4 goes beyond simple paper designs. It can cut fabric like leather, felt and other materials for more robust projects. This machine is also the fastest to come from the brand, and features a dual carriage for both standard tools like the AutoBlade and specialty tools like the Rotary Blade and Punch Tool.
