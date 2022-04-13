Silich pleads guilty in hit-and-run fatal

Monday, Sturgis resident Daniel Silich, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a motor vehicle in a crash on April 13,2 2021, that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Landen Risner. Risner died on April 18 from head injuries after he was airlifted from the scene.

Silich also pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Sentencing is May 2. Other charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed.

Roman Risner, 6, suffered a break in his right femur. He needed reconstructive surgery where doctors installed a metal plate. Elizabeth Risner, 13, suffered cuts and abrasions.

A tip came after the children's father posted a security camera picture showing the SUV driving in front of the family's Ralston Road home. That led authorities to Silich.

Silich had a blood draw that showed meth, marijuana, and fentanyl in his bloodstream when questioned the next morning. He admitted he might have dozed off during the crash.

The Hackman Road resident was arrested after a month-long investigation by Michigan State Police. Evidence showed Silich was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when he swerved northbound off Ralston Road. He fled north and then drove to his St. Joseph County home.

Silich had gone home that afternoon and tried to paint the vehicle a different color. He could not explain to the police why. He also called about the replacement purchase of some of the missing parts knocked off the compact SUV.

Silich

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Silich pleads guilty in April 2021 bike hit-and-run fatal