In Silico/Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market, 2020-2030 - Key Step(s) of Drug Discovery, Types of Large Molecules, Company Sizes, Therapeutic Areas, Types of Clientele, Key Regions

Over 30% of the total cost invested in developing a new drug can be saved by utilizing in silico services. However, this is highly variable and is dependent upon the nature of drug discovery projects.



This report features an extensive study on the current landscape and the likely future potential of the companies offering services for the discovery of large molecule drugs based on the use of in silico tools and techniques. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders.

One of the key objectives of this report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the in silico drug discovery services market. Based on several parameters, such as number of large molecules based drug discovery projects, adoption of in silico services for drug discovery and outsourcing profile, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:



[A] key step(s) of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization)

[B] type of large molecule (antibodies, proteins, peptides, nucleic acids and vectors)

[C] company size (small, mid-sized and large)

[D] therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, blood disorders, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal and digestive disorders, hormonal disorders, HIV / AIDS, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, mental disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders, respiratory disorders, skin disorders, urogenital disorders and others)

[E] type of clientele (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes)

[F] key geographical regions ( North America (the US and Canada ), Europe ( Italy , Germany , France , Spain and rest of Europe ) and Asia-Pacific ( China , India and Japan ), along with the rest of the world)

The process of drug development, beginning from the discovery of a pharmacological lead to its commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-15 years, involving capital investments in the range of USD 4-10 billion. Moreover, it is well-known that only a small proportion of leads, which are selected for further investigation during the initial stages of research, are actually translated into product candidates for clinical research studies. Over time, the complexities of drug discovery, have increased; this is especially true for large molecules, which are inherently more complex than conventional small molecule drugs. As a result, there has been a direct rise in overall research and development (R&D) expenditure in the pharmaceutical / biotechnology sector.



Specifically, in 2019, the global R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion, with over 16,000 drug molecules reported to have been investigated. Presently, the industry is currently under tremendous pressure to identify ways to cope with rising capital requirements in drug discovery research and actively avoid losses owing to failed drug development programs. In addition, there has been an evident increase in regulatory stringency, which has made the drug approval process, especially for large molecules, significantly more difficult.



During the last several years, several computational tools have been developed and introduced for enabling the identification, selection and optimization of pharmacological lead candidates. Currently, there are several in silico approaches available for the drug discovery process alone, such as structure based drug design, fragment based drug discovery and ligand based drug discovery. The predictive power of these in silico tools has been proven to be very advantageous, allowing researchers to bypass the random screening of billions of molecules across hundreds of large molecule targets.

According to industry experts, almost 35% of the total cost and time invested in developing a new drug can be saved by adopting an in silico approach. As a result, companies offering in silico drug discovery services, such as computer-aided drug design (CADD), molecular modeling and quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR), have now become an important part of the pharmaceutical industry. In future, drug developers, especially those focused on the development of large molecules, are likely to continue relying on outsourcing for a significant part of their respective drug discovery and development operations.