Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

In addition, following the company's disclosure of certain non-GAAP financial measures in today's earnings release, such non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. Such non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company's current performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless otherwise stated, it should be assumed that financials discussed today in this conference call will be on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures are -- disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results.

With us on the line today are Mr. Liron Eizenman, President and CEO, and Mr. Eran Gilad, CFO. Liron will begin with an overview of the results, followed by Eran who will provide the analysis of the financials. We will then turn over the call to the question-and-answer session. And with that, I would now like to hand the call over to Liron. Liron, please go ahead.

Liron Eizenman: Thank you, Kenny. I would like to welcome all of you to our financial results conference call discussing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. We are very pleased to report another solid quarter capping a strong year of revenues, margins, and EPS growth for Silicom. In particular, this is all the more impressive against the background of what has been a continued challenging and complex environment with significant component shortages and a lot of supply chain issues. We are very happy with our performance, growing our fourth quarter revenue to $45.2 million, which is up 24% over last year. For the full year of 2022, our growth was 17% year-over-year to $151 million in revenue, a record year for Silicom.

Furthermore, the strong operating leverage within our business model allow the revenue growth to translate into accelerated profit growth. This is demonstrated by our operating margin expanding to 15.6% for 2022 versus 12.4% last year, and our net margin growing to 14.1% for 2022 versus 10.9% last year. The continued success led to our 72nd quarter of uninterrupted profitability, and we reported 2022 earnings per share up 55% year-over-year to $3.12 per diluted share, double that from only 2 years ago. It all highlights the strong and broad demand for more end markets, especially the edge products, and the markets understanding of our unique value proposition that we have built over the years, including high performance products, reliable delivery, quick customization, and unmatched support capabilities.

Our success demonstrate the markets clear need for our groundbreaking products, while underscoring the benefit of the leverage inherent in our business model. 2022 is taken up a step towards meeting our long-term target financial model that we shared with you a few years ago. Back in 2020, our target was 18% operating margin and 15% net margin when we reach full year revenue of approximately $250 million. At that time, our respective operating and net margin were about 10%. And this was an aggressive target. The results in 2022 demonstrate that in only 2 years, we are well on the way, thanks to the impressive leverage we demonstrated in our business model throughout the year. Our cash position currently stands at $50 million, up by approximately $7 million since last quarters.

As I explained last quarter, our working assumption is that the component shortages will continue to improve during 2023, in fact we have decided to actively and gradually reduce our inventory levels. Peak inventory levels are therefore now behind us. And as inventory has decreased during the past two quarters and is expected to continue to gradually decrease in the quarters ahead, it is and will directly translate to an increase in the cash level. Our continued strong cash position remains a key strategic asset and significant competitive advantage, especially in today's market. It allows us to serve our existing customers better, maintain a high-level of critical inventory allowing us to deliver products which are not readily available. This in turn enables us to attract new customers and new businesses, which have difficulty finding product elsewhere.

Furthermore, it enabled us to capitalize quickly as opportunities present themselves. I would like to discuss our recent edge networking design win from Fortune-500 SD-WAN F. This networking leader serves customers across the Americas, APAC and EMEA, and is a new important edge customer roster. The win was for a customized version of one of our 5G integrated edge networking products. And the win was due to our unique feature set, flexible connectivity options and offering differentiation in the market. We expect orders to ramp up through 2023 with deployment levels reaching a steady state beginning in 2024. This win is another clear demonstration of the depth and quality of the potential opportunities in our pipeline, as well as the compelling value proposition that we offer for next generation edge networking use cases.

We can now point to a record pipeline of opportunities for our edge products in multiple varied markets as well as significant interest from potential new customers for our product. Wins such as those have established us as an industry edge platform provider of choice with a product rapid customization capability, delivery capabilities and ongoing support that many customers need. We expect to continue benefiting strongly as the market transitions to the edge platform paradigm, driving multiyear growth for our company. Telcos, service providers, enterprises, network vendors, cyber vendors as well as cloud players, all are seeing the need for edge products for various applications, such as SD-WAN, virtual CPE, telco dedicated routing and SASE and more.

As our edge products, which are initially target to the SD-WAN market became a clear growth driver for us, we realized that those same products are highly attractive for significant broader applications and varied markets, thus making our total addressable market potential even bigger than what we had initially thought. Finally, in terms of our guidance ahead, while we move into 2023 with all-time record, year-start backlog, our visibility is limited due to a challenging mixed-signal environment that is impacted both by the global economic slowdown and the expected loosening of the supply chain after a long period of component shortages. We therefore project that our revenue for the first quarter of 2023 will range between $37 million and $38 million.

The midpoint of this range represents 17% year-over-year revenue growth over the first quarter of 2022. In summary, we remain very pleased with our performance throughout 2022 with strong year-over-year growth in revenue and a significant acceleration in our profit growth, proving the operation leverage inherent in our business. We have strong tailwinds in the form of our highest-ever level of year-start backlog and a strong roster of leading customers in design wins, many of which are in the early ramp up stage. Furthermore, we maintain a healthy and quality pipeline of future design wins. Finally, we see that the company shortage is easing up. And over the coming year, we expect to put this issue behind us. On the other end, there are headwinds emerging in the form of global economic slowdown, which is starting to impact our visibility.

We are being cautious as there is increased potential for longer decision making processes and delayed ramp up by customers, as well as the potential for cancellations or push outs of the high-level of orders that were issued during the very long component shortage period. All in all, looking at the coming years, we remain optimistic that are double-digit compound annual revenue growth will continue. As we enter into 2023 with a total addressable market larger than ever, our highest-ever year-start backlog and a healthy quality pipeline, we have never been better positioned. With that. I will now hand over the call to Eran, for a detailed review of the quarter results. Eran, please go ahead.

Eran Gilad: Thank you, Liron, and hello, everyone. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $45.2 million, up 24% compared with revenues of $36.3 million as reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Our geographical revenue breakdown over the last 12 months were as follows: North America 72%; Europe and Israel 23%; Far East and rest of the world 5%. During the last 12 months, we had only one over 10% customer and our top three customers together accounted for about 27% of our revenues. I will be presenting the rest of the financial results on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the noncash compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, acquisition related adjustments as well as lease liabilities, financial expenses.

For the full reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP numbers, please refer to the press release we issued earlier today. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.1 million, representing a gross margin of 33.5% within the range of our gross margin guidance of 22% to 26% and compared to a gross profit of $12.7 million, or gross margin of 34.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance in the gross margin is a function of the specific product mix sold in the quarter. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $7.2 million, below the $7.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.9 million, an increase of 55% compared to operating income of $5.1 million as reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Before moving to the net income data, I would like to mention the relatively high effective tax rate we had in the quarter. The higher the normal tax rate is mainly due to one-time FX in the fourth quarter. Please note that our full year tax rate is 15.2% in line with our 15% expected tax rate. Net income for the quarter was $6.6 million, an increase of 48% compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The earnings per diluted share in the quarter were $0.98. This is a year-over-year increase of 51% compared with EPS of $0.65 as reported in the fourth quarter of last year. Now turning to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, the company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $49.9 million with no debt, or $7.41 per outstanding share.

That ends my summary. I would like to hand back over to the operator for question-and-answer session. Operator?

