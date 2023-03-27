Saudi National Bank chairman quits after triggering Credit Suisse turmoil - latest updates

Ammar Al-Khudairy has resigned as chairman of Saudi National Bank - Faisal Al Nasser/Bloomberg

The chairman of Credit Suisse's largest shareholder has quit after his comments helped trigger the slump in its shares that led to its rescue.

Ammar Al Khudairy has resigned from Saudi National Bank "due to personal reasons," days after saying he would "absolutely not" inject more cash into the struggling Swiss bank.

The Swiss bank's stock plunged to its lowest level on record following his comments during an interview.

That helped drag all European banks lower as investors shied away from risk following the collapse of three lenders in the US.

UBS later agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing the crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets.

UBS will pay 3 billion francs (£2.7bn) for its rival in an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions.

Mr Al Khudairy will be replaced as chairman by Saudi National Bank chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi.

Three companies behind 70pc of forced prepayment meter installations

Three UK energy suppliers were responsible for more than 70pc of prepayment meters installed under court order, government figures show.

There has been outrage at the practice of forcing vulnerable households to use the pay-as-you-go meters, which typically turn out more expensive than paying by direct debit.

A government ban on court-ordered installations was introduced last month but is set to end in April.

British Gas, which is owned by Centrica, Iberdrola's Scottish Power unit and Ovo Energy accounted for almost three-quarters of the 94,000 prepayment meters installed under warrant in 2022, the figures show.

An average of more than 7,500 such meters were forcibly installed each month.

Prepayment meter - John Birdsall / Alamy Stock Photo

US faces recession this year, economists predict

The United States will likely enter a recession this year and face high inflation well into 2024, a majority of economists predicted in their response to a major survey.

More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Policy Survey also see inflation remaining above 4pc at the end of this year.

The survey summarized the responses of 217 NABE members, and was conducted between March 2 and March 10, the organisation said in a statement.

The US Federal Reserve has raised rates 4.75 percentage points in a bid to tackle rising inflation, which reached its highest level in decades last year.

Price rises slowed slightly to an annual level of 6pc in February, which is well above the Fed's long-term target of two percent.

Amid the gloomy economic forecast, there was also some good news, with just five percent of respondents believing the US is currently in the midst of a recession, "far fewer" than the 19pc in its previous economic survey, the NABE president Julia Coronado said in a statement.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell - OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Surge in bank stocks boost FTSE 100

Shares have surged in early trading, helped by a gain in bank stocks on renewed hopes that the turmoil in the sector will be contained following the buyout of Silicon Valley Bank.

Overall, banks rose much as 2pc across the FTSE 100 and 250, as US lender First Citizens said it would purchase the loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.

Meanwhile Standard Chartered jumped after agreeing to sell its Jordanian business.

It rose rose as much as 2.2pc after the lender said it would sell the business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) as part of its plan to narrow its focus to faster-growing markets in the region.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained as much as 1pc, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added as much as 0.8pc.

Bucking the trend, Genel Energy tanked 8pc after the Iraq-Turkey pipeline was shut down, despite the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused firm expecting the shutdown to be temporary.

Saudi National Bank chairman resigns days after Credit Suisse comments

The chairman of Saudi National Bank has resigned days after comments he made shortly before Credit Suisse's rescue.

Ammar Al Khudairy is leaving "due to personal reasons" and will be replaced by chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi, according to a statement.

Shares in Credit Suisse fell to a record low after Mr Al Khudairy said during an interview that Saudi National Bank would "absolutely not" be open to further investments in Credit Suisse if there was another call for additional liquidity.

It was rescued by UBS in a government brokered deal four days later.

Mr Al Khudairy became chairman of Saudi National Bank in 2021 when it was created via a merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group.

The Saudi National Bank chairman has quit days after his comments about Credit Suisse - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Markets jump at the open

Markets have begun the day higher after the deal for Silicon Valley Bank eased concerns about the banking sector.

The FTSE 100 has climbed 1pc after the open to 7,482.20 and the FTSE 250 has climbed 0.8pc to 18,642.04.

Barclays increases forecast for peak of interest rates

Barclays has raised its prediction for the peak of interest rates following the Bank of England's 11th straight hike last week.

The lender lifted its terminal rate forecast by a quarter point to 4.5pc, having expected a pause in the series of rate rises last week following the global banking sector concerns.

Amid rising inflation, the British bank retained its call for another quarter percentage point hike in May.

Barclays also raised its forecast for UK economy, with its economists led by Marian Cena saying its predictions now imply a "minimal recession".

They expect 2023 GDP to contract by 0.3pc year-on-year.

Following the hikes this year, Barclays projects 100 bps of cuts to the BoE's bank rate in the second half of next year, 50 bps more than its previous prediction. It sees the rate ending at 3.5pc next year.

Barclays - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Silicon Valley Bank bought by rival amid banking turmoil

A buyer has been found for Silicon Valley Bank, the troubled US regional lender which sparked global turmoil in the banking sector following its sudden collapse earlier this month.

First Citizens has agreed to purchase all loans and deposits from the Californian lender in a deal which it is hoped will restore calm to financial markets.

SVB, a key lender to the tech industry since the 1980s, became the biggest US bank to fail since 2008 when regulators seized it after a sudden run on deposits.

Its UK arm was bought by HSBC for £1 in the days afterwards.

US regulators created Silicon Valley Bridge Bank from SVB after the collapse, and that entity will be taken over by First Citizens from Monday.

First Citizens said it had agreed to purchase "substantially all loans and certain other assets, and assume all customer deposits and certain other liabilities of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank."

"The transaction is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage," it said in a statement.

It said the 17 former branches of SVB will open on Monday as "Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank."

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said Sunday the transaction covers $119 billion in deposits and $72 billion in assets.

SVB's collapse sparked a crisis of confidence among the customers of similarly sized US banks, with many withdrawing their money and depositing it into bigger institutions seen as too big for the government to not bail them out in a crisis.

The turmoil also spread to Europe, where troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS.

Most recently, shares in long-troubled Deutsche Bank fell heavily on Friday on the lender's surging cost of default cover, reigniting fears about a widening banking sector crisis.

Despite global contagion fears, central banks have pushed on with monetary tightening as they focus on fighting inflation - even though the troubles in the banking sector have been linked to their rate hikes.

Customers and bystanders queue outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch on March 13, days after it was taken over by US regulators - AP Photo/Steven Senne

The buyer for large chunks of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans has helped cast an uneasy calm over fragile markets, which have been roiled by worries of a credit crunch and systemic bank stress.

First Citizens Bank bought all the loans and deposits of SVB and gave the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp equity appreciation rights in its stock worth as much as $500m in return, the FDIC said in statement.

Seventeen former SVB branches will open as First Citizen branches on today.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fluctuated in cautious trading, with the deal for Silicon Valley Bank easing the turmoil on markets.

Tokyo stocks closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.3pc to end at 27,476.87, while the broader Topix index also added 0.3pc to 1,961.84.

However, Chinese markets declined after the government reported that industrial profits fell nearly 23pc in the first two months of the year from a year earlier.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 0.5pc to 19,815.03 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.1pc to 3,231.28.