Silicon Valley Bank fallout, inflation data, FedEx earnings top week ahead

It will be a busy week ahead for investors with all eyes on embattled Silicon Valley Bank as the fallout continues, additionally a boatload of economic data will be released including two key inflation reports.

The stock market is coming off a down week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sent shock waves through financial stocks. All three of the major U.S. averages fell over 4% for the week with the Nasdaq Composite seeing the steepest decline of nearly 5%.

FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events:

SILICON VALLEY BANK SHUT DOWN BY REGULATORS

On Monday, customers of Silicon Valley Bank will be given access to their funds after the FDIC seized the institution on Friday. These customers are insured, but it is unclear how many customers have deposits above the insured threshold.

People line up outside the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of U.S. Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits.

Elsewhere, Monday marks the last day that Southwest shareholders can petition the court for lead plaintiff status in a class action lawsuit over being misled about the ariline's preparedness to weather storms.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The lead plaintiff may be eligible for more money if the claim is successful. The lawsuit claims Southwest made false or misleading statements about flight scheduling technology and its vulnerability during inclement weather.

After shutting down the factory which makes the electric F-150 pickup truck, Ford will restart F-150 Lightning production on Monday.

A worker checks the cables on the battery for Ford Motor Co. battery powered F-150 Lightning trucks under production at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Sept. 20, 2022. Construction crews are back at Dearborn remaking Ford's century-old industrial complex once again, this time for a post-petroleum era that is finally beginning to feel possible. The manufacturing operation's prime mission in recent times has been to assemble the best-selling F-150, a gasoline-powered vehicle.

YELLEN SAYS US BANKING SYSTEM 'REMAINS RESILIENT' IN WAKE OF SVB COLLAPSE

Lastly, the CME launches event contracts on Bitcoin futures. Event contracts are $20-increment, daily expiring products that allow market participants to trade their views on daily up or down price moves. CME began its Bitcoin futures contract in Dec 2017.

Bitcoin fell below the $20,000 level on Friday after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

In earnings news, after the bell, BuzzFeed, Getty Images and Gitlab will report.

The first of two big inflation reports will be released, the Consumer Price Index, which is expected to ease slightly to 6.1% versus 6.4% the prior month. Still, way above the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Story continues

Caterpillar's CEO, Jim Umpleby, will conduct a fireside chat at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, billed as the largest gathering for construction and related industries which occurs once every three years. Shares of CAT are down 5% so far this year, trailing S&P 500 which is little changed after last week's selloff.

Caterpillar Inc. excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Also on Tuesday, AMC Entertainment will conduct a special shareholders meeting to vote on a proposal to convert APEs, (AMC Preferred Equity) which created controversy and triggered a shareholder lawsuit, into common shares.

BIDEN 2024 BUDGET PROPOSAL BRINGS US ECONOMY BACK TO 'HORRIFIC' JIMMY CARTER ERA: TAX REFORM ADVOCATE

Shareholders will vote on a plan to raise the number of authorized shares and a proposal for a reverse 10-for-1 stock split, which would allow APE shares to convert to common stock. The outcome of the vote will take effect after an April 27 court hearing on a shareholder lawsuit about the plan.

Additionally, Blade Air Mobility and J. Jill will report earnings before the market opens.

On Wednesday, the second inflation data point, the producer price index is expected to remain elevated at 5.4% down from 6%.

In Washington, the Senate Appropriations will conduct its hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justifications for fiscal year 2024 for the Congressional Budget Office, the Government Accountability Office and the Government Publishing Office.

US JOB GROWTH SURGES AGAIN IN FEBRUARY AS ECONOMY ADDS 311,000 NEW POSITIONS

Meta, the parent of Facebook, will cut the price on its higher-end Quest Pro headset in a push to boost VR device sales and get more people into the Metaverse. Late Friday, reports surfaced of more looming layoffs.

MORE LAYOFFS COMING TO FACEBOOK: WSJ

A metaverse simulator at the 9th edition of the Innovation and New Technologies Fair organized every year by the Sociedad Informatica de Diputacion, Inpro. On Nov. 16, 2022, in Seville, Spain, Artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and metaverse are the central themes proposed both by the companies present and the conferences scheduled for the 9th edition of the Innovation and New Technologies Fair at the Seville Provincial Council.

After the bell, earnings will include Adobe, Five Below and Groupon.

On Thursday Microsoft’s Satya Nadella will give a webinar on the "future of work with AI".

Microsoft is expected to outline how it will use OpenAI – the maker of ChatGPT – in its Office Productivity suite.

Quest Diagnostics will hold its investor day at the NYSE. CEO and President Jim Davis will provide information on the company’s outlook for the year and its business strategy. The company’s net profit slid 74% in the last quarter, as demand for COVID testing continued to drop. Quest is also cutting jobs by about 1.5%.

On Thursday, earnings include Blue Apron, Designer Brands, Dollar General, Lands’ End, and Signet Jewelers.

While earnings being reported after the bell will include FedEx, a solid barometer of GDP, and Williams-Sonoma.

Economic date being reported on Thursday will include building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, import prices, export prices and the Philly Fed business index.

At 10:00 p.m. ET, the Senate Finance committee hearing will receive testimony from Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024.

ECONOMIST WARNS BIDEN'S BUDGET PROPOSAL IS A 'FISCAL ATROCITY': THE 'WORST BUDGET I'VE SEEN'

Disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will have a hearing in court in San Jose, California, to decided if she remains free to raise her two children during the appeals process. She was convicted in November on three counts of wire fraud and one conspiracy charge and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The appeals process could take years.

The country celebrates St Patrick's Day with various parades in major U.S. cities, while Chicago dyes its river green.

Bar Louie is serving green beer and $3 Jameson Irish Whiskey sidecars for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Economic data will include industrial production, University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, and the Conference Board’s index of leading economic indicators.

Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this article.